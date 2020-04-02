Hawaii’s highest mountain observatories have closed in response to the governor’s stay-at-home decision to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure of telescope operations on the Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers, technicians and support personnel who work at the summit of Big Island and at the bases of the Honolulu Star observatory below. -Advertise reported this week.

Democratic Governor David Ige signed a proclamation on March 23 ordering residents of the state to stay at their homes from March 25 to April 30. Only essential workers were exempt.

Most of the work at Mauna Kea Observatories is funded by the federal government, so few or no employees are likely to be laid off or put on leave, said Doug Simons, director of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

This is the second time that operations on the Mauna Kea have been interrupted in a year. The mountain access road was blocked for more than five months last summer and fall as protesters protested the 30-meter telescope, a $ 2.4 billion project that involves held land sacred by some native Hawaiians.

The closure last year interrupted hundreds of programs run by scientists around the world and affected around 100 scientific publications that allegedly used Mauna Kea data.

Simons expects the same thing to happen for every month that the Mauna Kea observatories do not work.

“It is a big blow,” he said, adding that some scientific discoveries could be lost. “We don’t know what we’re missing because we weren’t looking.”

The cancellation includes the second round of Event Horizon Telescope, the global network that includes the James Clerk Maxwell telescope on Mauna Kea.

The network, which last year provided the first image of a black hole, was scheduled to begin observations in late March to build on the first set of results.

A combination of weather conditions and celestial mechanics allows observations only from the end of March to the beginning of April.