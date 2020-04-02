“While the current [coronavirus] specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of the normal respiratory virus, “said the letter, written by Dr. Harvey Fineberg, chairman of a committee at the National Academy of Sciences.

Fineberg told CNN that he would wear a mask when he went to the grocery store.

“I’m not going to wear a surgical mask because clinicians need it,” said Fineberg, former dean of the Harvard School of Public Health. “But I have a nice western style bandana that I could wear. Or I have a hood. I have some great options.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN on Tuesday that the idea of ​​recommending widespread use of masks in the United States to prevent the spread of coronavirus is currently “being discussed very actively “by the group.

Fineberg, president of NAS Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats said his letter was sent Wednesday evening in response to a request from Kelvin Droegemeier with the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House.

“This letter answers your question about the possibility that [coronavirus] could spread through conversation, in addition to sneezing / coughing droplets, “said the letter.” Currently available research supports the possibility that [coronavirus] could spread via bioaerosols generated directly by the exhalation of patients, “he continues.

According to American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the virus spreads from person to person when people are about 6 feet apart “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes”.

Fineberg told CNN that this is true, but that research shows that aerosolized droplets produced by speaking or perhaps even simply breathing can also spread the virus.

His letter explains that research at a hospital in China shows that the virus can be suspended in the air when doctors and nurses remove protective equipment, or when floors are cleaned, or when staff move.

Research from the University of Nebraska shows that genetic material for the virus was found in patients’ rooms more than 6 feet from the patients, the letter said.

Fineberg said it is possible that aerosolized coronavirus droplets could hang in the air and potentially infect someone who passes by later.

He added, however, that the coronavirus is not as infectious as measles or tuberculosis.

The length of time that the coronavirus persists in the air depends on several factors, including the amount of virus an infected individual emits by breathing or speaking, as well as the circulation in the air, he said. .

“If you generate an aerosol of the virus without circulation in a room, it is conceivable that if you walk later, you could inhale the virus,” said Fineberg. “But if you’re outside, the breeze will probably disperse it.”