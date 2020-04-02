Adam Schlesinger, whose underhanded intellectual rock group Fountains of Wayne made him a cult favorite with pop connoisseurs, and whose musical expertise led to songwriting in movies and on television, has died COVID-19 complications on Wednesday. He was 52 years old.

The news of his death was first published by Variety. They had earlier reported that Schlesinger spent more than a week in a hospital in northern New York and was placed on a ventilator.

Named after a lawn ornaments store in northern Schlesinger’s native New Jersey, Fountains of Wayne crushed the Top 40 in 2003 with “Stacy’s Mom”, a perfect New Wave pastiche, told by a high school student drunk with hormones infatuated with her classmate. mother.

“Stacy, remember when I mowed your lawn?” / Your mom went out with just a towel on it, “sings Schlesinger’s teammate Chris Collingwood, on a sweltering guitar groove clearly inspired by Cars,” I could say she liked me the way she did looked / And the way she said, ‘You missed a place over there. “

Accompanied by a clip featuring a Rachel Hunter in a bikini in the title role, “Stacy’s Mom”, from the group’s third album, “Welcome Interstate Managers”, peaked at # 21 on the Hot 100 – the only appearance of the group on Billboard. flagship singles chart – and led to Grammy nominations for a pop / group duo and best new artist.

But by that time, Fountains of Wayne, in which Schlesinger played bass, was already well established among critics and taste creators drawn to the precise and maddening character studies that filled the group’s eponymous beginnings. in 1996 and its follow-up in 1999, “Utopia Parkway. “The latter, who borrowed his title on behalf of a major artery in the Queens district of New York, ranked 19th in the annual Pazz & Jop poll of Village Voice critics, before the much more publicized releases of ‘Eminem, Robbie Williams and Dr. Dre.

Schlesinger, who wrote the group’s songs with Collingwood, brought a literary touch to funny but deeply empathetic portraits of ho-hum suburban lives like those captured in “Hi Julie“(” Working all day for a mean little man with a clip-on tie and a tan to rub “) and”Let the bikerAbout a stupid guy dreaming of wooing a woman away from her muscular boyfriend with “crumbs in his beard of the special seafood”.

Musically, the duo was no less detailed in their approach to hooks and arrangements in the tunes of Fountains of Wayne, which could echo everything, from folk-pop of the 60s to country of the 70s to the hair metal of 80s. Although the group emerged during the alternative rock boom triggered by Nirvana’s success in the early 90s, it also belonged to an older line of stylistically omnivorous storytellers such as Randy Newman and the Kinks, including the novels “Muswell Hillbillies” and “The Village Green The Preservation Society albums were an avowed influence.

“When we were teenagers, we loved listening to Kinks’ records because we had never been to England, and we had an idea of ​​what it was like to live there,” Schlesinger told the New York Times in 1999 – something that could easily be said of the highways and shopping centers of “Utopia Parkway”.

While playing in Fountains of Wayne – whose latest studio album, “Sky Full of Holes”, was released in 2011 – Schlesinger was also a member of Ivy, a more urban New York trio specializing in elegance. , slightly electronic pop built around the breathless song of Dominique Durand. In 2009, he formed a short-lived arena-rock supergroup called Tinted Windows with James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Taylor Hanson of Hanson and Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick.

Schlesinger’s ease with various genres made him a natural fit for writing music for movies and television; indeed much of his work in Hollywood has come in movies and shows sure the musicians. In 1997, he was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the energetic title song from the movie “That Thing You Do!”, The tender tribute from director Tom Hanks to the wonders of a post-Beatles rock and roll hit. .

He wrote tunes for the live reboot of “Josie and the Pussycats” in 2001 and for “Music and Lyrics”, a 2007 romantic comedy with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore as two songwriters who fall in love while collaborating. “Back in loveThe seductive ballad of power they make up together in the film is as convincing as any of the last decades.

Schlesinger’s other credits include music from “Crank Yankers,” “Sesame Street,” “Kathy,” and Stephen Colbert’s 2008 Christmas special, for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Grammy. In 2008, he also hit Broadway with his songs for “Cry-Baby”, a musical adaptation of the John Waters film from 1990.

Most recently, he wrote songs for the critically acclaimed “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, who finished a four-season series on the CW last year. Among them was “We tapped that assA deliciously secular number that winked at the Emmy Awards in 2017. In January, Schlesinger and the show’s creator Rachel Bloom announced that they were reworking for a sitcom-based musical of the years 90 by Fran Drescher “The Nanny”.

Adam Lyons Schlesinger was born October 31, 1967 and raised in Montclair, NJ, the grandson of a theater manager, the late Murray Bernthal, who brought stars of opera and Broadway performances to the public at Syracuse, NY He attended Williams College in Massachusetts, where he and Collingwood met and started playing music. After graduating, they moved to New York and, as Schlesinger told New York magazine in 2011, perfected their songs by composers by challenging themselves to create songs from titles they would write on napkins.

The two recruited a guitarist, Jody Porter, and a drummer, Brian Young, to join them for concerts after signing with Atlantic Records and recording “Fountains of Wayne”; this training has remained intact for the rest of the group’s career.

Schlesinger said he and Collingwood spent only about $ 5,000 to record the group’s debut. But the crisp, crisp sound he got as the album producer made him a popular choice for other bands looking for someone to oversee their studio work; Schlesinger then produced records for Dashboard Confessional, Motion City Soundtrack, America and the Monkees, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Michel, and their two daughters, Sadie and Claire.