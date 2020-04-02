President Trump said on Thursday that “plaintiffs” seeking larger quantities of medical supplies for coronaviruses “should have been supplied” before the crisis.

As cases soared, the Trump administration deployed supplies from a strategic federal stockpile, used wartime law to force companies to make masks and respirators, and takes donations from the stranger.

On Twitter, Trump defended his performance with an attack on anonymous critics.

“Massive amounts of medical supplies, even from hospitals and medical centers, are delivered directly to states and hospitals by the federal government,” Trump wrote. “Some have an insatiable appetite and are never satisfied (political?). Remember we are a backup for them. “

Trump added, “The complainants should have been supplied and ready long before the crisis started. Other states are delighted with the work we have accomplished. Many fans are being sent today, with thousands under construction. 51 large cargo planes arriving with medical supplies. Prefer to send directly to hospitals. “

Another Trump tweet Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is expected to “stop complaining and find out where all these supplies are going” on Thursday morning.

Nearly 210,000 American residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have died. New York is the epicenter of the nation with around 40% of the cases.

The crisis has seen an unusual bipartisan flattery between Trump and California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, but brutal beards for Trump’s critics.

Last month, Trump called Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, “a snake” and tweeted against “Failed Michigan Governor” Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat.

This week Whitmer and Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote a The Washington Post criticizes Trump’s criticism, saying, “There just aren’t enough test kits, medical supplies and other lifesaving equipment to meet the magnitude of this pandemic … the federal government needs to take extraordinary measures to provide this which we need.