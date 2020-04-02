Since the second week of March, my self-quarantine routine has become more and more limited and fixed: the same hours of awakening, the same couple of dozens of scrolls on Twitter, the same Zoom meetings, the same late night Netflix frenzy. The same similarity.

At the end of the morning, I turn on the television to watch the daily press briefing of the governor of my state, Andrew Cuomo, which offers projections of a pandemic outbreak which, according to him, is still more than two weeks away. He is charismatic and clear. He starts with the numbers, then offers his opinions, when he becomes visibly more emotional. His empathy made him a political and cultural star overnight. His words are not a vaccine, but they are something. There are many, in fact.

A few hours later, I watch the daily press conference of my future state governor, Gavin Newsom. I grant that too. It offers projections of a pandemic outbreak that is just beginning to accelerate, the peak of which is probably at least three weeks. He is also charismatic and clear, although more circumspect than Cuomo. He arrives armed with figures, which he follows with his opinions, delivered with a polish and a conviction which also characterize him as a politician with high ceilings. His words, they are also very much.

But I came to anticipate the message from the Governor of California. Because I already heard it.

A week before.

I took a stand with The Times in February. Today, in fact, was to move almost three decades to New York overnight. 2,500 miles away where my family and I will be staying for the foreseeable future, I am watching California news on a sort of mysterious tape delay. The two governors echo the projections of scientists who place California about a week, maybe two, behind New York on the COVID-19 curve. The history of New York and its largest city – considered the epicenter of the public health crisis – and the lessons that Los Angeles can learn from us, have become a regular feature of the California news cycle.

Like meteorologists, doctors and scientists of infectious diseases offer their constant stream of forecasts. It is like watching a weather front move in reverse, from east to west. Projections are informed, but cannot provide the precision that everyone needs. Conversations with my friends and colleagues on the west coast took on added urgency and anxiety.

They all want to take a look inside this pandemic time machine.

***

My window on New York is not that different from yours. I limit my hours outside the disease control and prevention centers to one family walk and two walks a day, usually along Manhattan’s East River and not more than seven blocks away. When people ask me, “What does it look like?” First I hit a sunny note. In somewhat cruel irony, this was the most glorious weather month of March I remember in my three decades here, more like a spring in Southern California than that of Southern California this month.

But yes, the streets and bridges are empty and, from time to time too, there are many shelves. The death toll in New York State is expected to overshadow that of September 11 early next week. A field hospital was erected in East Meadow in Central Park, one of the most idyllic spaces in the city. People are visibly afraid.

If we can decode the signs, asked a friend from the valley, would we mind hitting a trash can lid when we know exactly what’s happening to them?

What they really want to know, however, is “What does it look like, what your intuition tells you”, as if I, and other New Yorkers, had an advanced screening report on this apocalyptic opponent. And if we can decode the signs, asked a friend from the valley, would we mind hitting a trash can lid when we know exactly what’s happening to them?

This one is more delicate. With each day that passes here, the virus becomes less an abstraction and more, finally, life. We all know someone who has been infected, too many people know someone who has lost a family member, some know hospital workers who, in response to our apologies for advice and information, simply answer: “It’s bad”.

There is also an element of dark comedy. For Southern Californians who seek to flee the state via the automobile, a story: in addition to knowing several friends who have been infected (for me, by closing a dozen to date), I now know someone who was intercepted by neighboring Connecticut, not for speeding or driving under the influence … but for driving with a New York license plate. It has become a trend in recent days, offenders have been ordered to self-quarantine when they arrive at their destination.

But there is optimism, a feeling of shared danger blunted by a desire to do what it takes to “conquer the crown”. Even with my limited eyewitness, I am confident that New Yorkers take it, as southern college football coaches like to say, “as serious as a heart attack”. Social distancing – an area, above all, that California has overtaken the curve of New York – has become as intuitive as not turning on a red light. The buyers, six feet apart, thank the men and women at our checkout lines, some dragging them furtively as they could have, a month earlier, slipped a club bouncer around twenty at 2 a.m. The brothers kissed Dr. Anthony Fauci as if he were judge Aaron. Residents Thank Health Professionals neighborhood karaoke. The service is appreciated as it has not been since September 11.

***

Last Friday, at seven o’clock in the evening, a crescendo began to build outside our apartment, which I immediately recognized from the New York Marathon, which the first Sunday in November passes a block away, on 1st Avenue. . It was the sustained chorus excited applause, hissing and occasional hoots, in fact a lot of hoots. New Yorkers, via social networks, had set the time as an opportunity to thank and celebrate all the workers who have been the oxygen of our community for almost a month now: doctors and nurses, grocers and transit workers, city workers, workers and volunteers are desperate to help in any way they can.

For five minutes nonstop (a ritual that continues every night since the same time), the refrain continued, as residents began to leave their building. An emergency vehicle appeared, heading north on the 1st, and a young woman began to jump in rapid glares of anticipation before going wild, with deep conviction, a message that we can all get across , no coastal strip delay required: we’re gonna get through this.