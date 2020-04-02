This year’s edition of Wimbledon has been canceled, officials of All England Lawn Tennis Club announced on Wednesday, adding another major sporting event to the list of those canceled worldwide due to the impact of the pandemic. of COVID-19. Wimbledon, the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, was last canceled in 1945 due to the Second World War.

“The Management Committee believes that the cancellation of the Championships is the best decision in the interest of public health, and that being able to provide certainty by making this decision now, rather than in several weeks, is important to all people involved in tennis. and the championships, “said the All England Club in a statement.

“The health and safety of everyone who comes together to make Wimbledon the most important in our minds – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, our guests, our members, our staff, our volunteers , our partners, subcontractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility for society’s efforts to meet this global lifestyle challenge. “

Postponement of the tournament was considered but was ultimately ruled out as restrictions on travel and mass gatherings would complicate efforts to collect supplies and train staff for the event.

“With the likelihood that government action will continue for many months, we believe we must act responsibly to protect the large number of people needed to prepare for the Championships from risk – from training boys and girls to balloon to thousands. officials, line judges, stewards, players, suppliers, media and contractors who meet on the grounds of the AELTC – and also consider that the people, supplies and services legally required to organize the Championships would not be available at any time this summer excluding any postponement, “said the press release.

The All England Club has started making its facilities available to the National Health Service and plans to donate food and equipment to groups fighting the pandemic. He said the championships will return next year from June 28 to July 11.

The cancellation, said club president Ian Hewitt, “is a decision we did not take lightly, and we did so with the utmost respect for public health and the well-being of all those who have come together to make Wimbledon a reality. It weighed heavily on our minds that the organization of the Championships was interrupted only previously by the world wars but, after a thorough and in-depth examination of all the scenarios, we think that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision. to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead focus on how we can use the vast resources of Wimbledon to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts go out to all who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times. “

The male ATP tour and the female WTA tour have announced that the suspension of their respective tours will continue until July 13.

The organizers of the French Open, traditionally the second Grand Slam tournament in the tennis calendar, had previously postponed the start of this clay court tournament until September 20, a week after the end of the US Open.

The American Tennis Association has stated that the US Open remains on schedule to begin on August 24 and continue until September 13 and that it continues to “refine plans to host the tournament.”

“We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawns and Tennis Club and the rationale behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon Championships,” the USTA said in a statement.

“The USTA is closely monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing for any eventuality. We are also counting on the USTA Medical Advisory Group as well as government and security officials to ensure that we understand this fluid situation as best we can. In any case, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open will be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans and all other tournament participants. “