Once upon a time, Colt McCoy was a quarterback from the NFL. He ran an undesirable obstacle to his development between his first and second seasons. He hopes to share this experience with Daniel Jones and help the second-year Giants quarterback overcome this difficult off-season.

McCoy, 33, signed a one-year contract worth $ 1.5 million to replace Jones. McCoy started eight games with the Browns in 2010, but in the spring of 2011, he had to stay away from team facilities because the players were sacked by the owners due to labor disputes.

Jones will not be able to return to normal this spring as he seeks improvement over a promising rookie year as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down all NFL facilities, keeping teammates separated across the country at a when they would meet soon for the off-season training programs.

“It was probably the worst thing that ever happened to me as a young quarterback,” said McCoy on a conference call Wednesday. “I played my rookie year, then we entered the lockout before my second year. I didn’t receive the manual until after I had two or three weeks of training camp. It was the first time I knew anything, and it was a completely new system. I played decently that year, but our team certainly struggled.

“I think I can take some experience and some lessons learned from this and I hope to help Daniel. I think Daniel is prepared for that, he played his rookie year a lot more than I did. There are challenges and it is a new system, new ways of calling the parts. A new philosophy in what we are trying to accomplish as an offense. I will do my best to be a great resource for him. “

McCoy said, “I don’t know what the rules are yet,” and indeed the teams have not been told how to start their programs. Everything will be triggered remotely, via virtual learning, Skype and Zoom sessions and information broadcast via laptops and iPads.

For McCoy and Jones, the beginning of all this cannot be soon enough. The Giants have a new attacking coordinator, Jason Garrett, and a new playbook. McCoy, a 10-year veteran, has spent the past six seasons with the Redskins. Jones, as a rookie in 2019, has done a solid job of capturing Pat Shurmur’s offensive and now he has to learn a whole new system without the benefit of a normal offseason.

“I think as best we can, we’re going to have to adapt and take on these challenges like everyone in the league,” said McCoy. “Of course, I remember that this lockout season was a real challenge for me. I will do my best to help Daniel and make him feel as confident as he can and we, as an offense, feel as good as we can. “

McCoy doesn’t know Jones. They traded jokes twice last season before the Giants-Redskins games. In competition in NFC East, McCoy was able to watch more Jones than he would have a player in another division. McCoy hopes in some ways he can pick up where Eli Manning left off, until he provides Jones, along with the other quarterback on the list, Alex Tanney, advice and a veteran perspective.

“I thought he played very well as a rookie last year,” said McCoy. “His future is bright, his ceiling is high and he seems to be a really great person. It is obviously very fortunate to have a guy like Eli in the quarterback room, a guy that I really respect and that I respect as a guy who has done well all his career. I think Daniel knows the importance of a healthy shift room. I have spoken to Daniel since I signed several times and I just told him how impatient I am to discover this new system together. It is a little unfortunate the circumstances in which we find ourselves now. We have to be creative to learn and grow. “

