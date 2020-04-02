The Museum of Contemporary Art, after laying off 97 part-time workers last week, said on Wednesday that almost all full-time employees – 69 staff members – are taking full or partial leave or a major cut in wages. count from friday.

The employees, who were informed by phone on Wednesday morning, come from all of the museum’s departments, including conservation, education, membership and development, operations and communications. They were told that the museum hopes to restore their positions when the economy stabilizes and the museum reopens.

Only four people working on site safely are not affected.

Klaus Biesenbach, director of MOCA since October 2018, will take the biggest drop in salary, but the museum has refused to confirm his salary or to specify the size of the cup. Former MOCA director Philippe Vergne earned about $ 709,000 according to the museum’s 2018 tax return, the latest year available.

Biesenbach said in an email that the coronavirus crisis is changing lives in unprecedented ways and that he could not say “how long this slow-growing disaster will develop and when it will end.”

“Given these uncertainties,” said Biesenbach, “we are taking important steps to ensure that the unique heritage and collection of MOCA, built through the creative work and contributions of so many, will continue to be preserved.” and accessible for generations to come. “



About half of full-time employees will be on leave entirely; those taking wage cuts are still working full time for the foreseeable future. All employees will be paid until April 17, including accumulated vacation, and will maintain their health benefits for the duration of the leave.

MOCA, which has an annual operating budget of approximately $ 20 million, has made general admission free from January 11. He said 63% of his income came from donors, administrators and members, as well as from his annual spring performance. The event, scheduled to take place on May 16, was to honor Los Angeles artist Simone Forti, has been postponed.

About 30% of the museum’s revenues come from interest on its endowment, which was around $ 137 million before the pandemic. This should have translated into almost $ 6 million this fiscal year. The remaining 7% comes from rentals, which are canceled as of now, as well as retail sales and entrance fees for special exhibitions.

MOCA had two special exhibits planned for 2020, each with general admission of $ 18.

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”, the first investigation by the Swiss artist on the west coast, was to be opened to the public on May 17. It has been postponed indefinitely.

“Gerhard Richter: Painting After All”, the German artist’s first investigation in Los Angeles, was due to open on August 15. The fate of the exhibit, which started at the Met Breuer in New York on March 4 and has since closed, is in the air, the museum said. Among a myriad of questions: whether the loans can be extended and the execution dates reconfigured.

Last week’s layoffs of part-time workers included gallery workers, exhibit installers, retail staff, education staff and an AV team. By continuing to take time off rather than layoffs for full-time staff, the museum said it could bring employees back more quickly because they were on the payroll and did not need to be formally rehired.

MOCA has pointed out that it is more vulnerable than some other Los Angeles museums because it has no wealthy benefactor behind it, like the Broad, and it is not partially funded by a university, like the Hammer Museum. Nor is it as directly linked to a government entity as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“MOCA is independently supported, primarily by individuals, and we must manage this crisis in our own way,” said Biesenbach in the email.

“These are very difficult times for all of us,” he added. “No one at MOCA takes these decisions lightly. We must support our staff while ensuring the continuity of the museum. It’s a painful moment. I know we all hope to reopen soon and return to work. “