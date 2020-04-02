GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Florida – A nurse from Clay County, who fights on the front line against COVID-19, also fights against her owners association.

She said that she brought her family’s recreational vehicle to her driveway in case she needed to quarantine, but was threatened with a fine of up to $ 1,000.

Sarah Lynch, clinical nurse coordinator for a local hospital group who lives at the Magnolia Point Golf and Country Club in Green Cove Springs, said that the HOA board of directors was unfair to her current situation.

“We thought HOA would be more forgiving because the community is pulling together,” said Lynch.

She thought it was a good idea to park her family’s RV in their circular driveway, just in case someone needed to isolate because of the new coronavirus.

Lynch works from home, sorts calls, and manages staff and patients, but said she plans to be called to the hospital soon to help treat coronavirus.

A few days after moving the camper van from a storage site to its entrance, she and her husband, an employee of the Ministry of Defense who works at a base in the region, noticed a note from the owners’ association from Magnolia Point registered on the motorhome. Lynch told News4Jax that the note said she should remove the vehicle immediately or face heavy fines.

“They had a big argument, a discussion via the board of directors without talking to us and decided that we should withdraw our RV or we would be charged $ 100 per day, up to $ 1,000, if we left it here” said Lynch.

Lynch, who has a daughter with special needs at home, said she felt it was not necessary given the difficult times.

“The time will come when I will probably need to isolate myself,” she added.

The 34 foot motorhome was a great choice for her as it has a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen. But HOA’s board of directors considered it a nuisance and the president refused to negotiate with it, said Lynch.

She said she wanted leniency at a time when everyone is being asked to adapt.

“It didn’t seem like they were concerned about our health problems or our jobs as essential staff,” she said.

News4Jax contacted the homeowners association main number, the president and via email on its website to comment, but got no response.

Lynch said she currently keeps her RV offsite at a storage facility to avoid fines.