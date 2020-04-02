The city’s health department launched an urgent alert on Wednesday telling medical workers to “keep all personal protective equipment” by reusing masks, glasses, gowns and other items as they approach the hospital. worst coronavirus attack.

“We have entered an unprecedented moment in what will be a long period of challenges. . . These conditions will persist for weeks, even months, “said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the disease control department of health, said in the notice sent to hospitals and other medical service providers.

“It is imperative that every member of New York’s comprehensive health care delivery system maintains all of the personal protective equipment (PPE) currently available,” he said. “The increasing increase in COVID-19 patients means that healthcare facilities MUST ask all healthcare workers who need PPE to IMMEDIATELY implement these measures to slow the burn rate of these important supplies . “

The edict will certainly cause more outcry from nurses and other health professionals who have complained about rationing and the requirement to reuse PPE.

At Mount Sinai West Hospital, nurses had to carry garbage bags on their uniforms after being forced to re-use gowns – and linked the shortage of PPE to the death of assistant nurse manager Kious Kelly of COVID- 19. Sinai officials insisted there was no shortage of PPE and denied that the problem was related to Kelly’s death.

Nurses at Jacobi Hospital also protested the instructions to use the N95 masks for up to 5 days.

Demetre said the department had distributed more than a million N95 respiratory masks, millions of other face masks and tens of thousands of gloves, gowns and glasses to hospitals, nursing homes, visiting nurses and other professionals. health. PPE came from city, state, and federal stocks as well as private donations.

More PPE is on the way, but he is still concerned about the shortages and urged medical workers to comply with conservation measures established by the city health department and the Centers for Disease Control as the city prepares to a wave of additional seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.

The recommendations state that N95 respirators can be reused “if they remain functional” – with another face mask placed over them to limit contamination. They are to be used primarily in intensive care units during “a period of shortage”.

The guidelines also call for the re-use of PPE during “multiple meetings” with patients, but to remove them between each meeting.

The rules stated that disposable face shields and non-disposable glasses “should be decontaminated and reused whenever possible provided the integrity of the equipment remains intact and visibility is not compromised”.

The glasses must be cleaned with a hospital disinfectant and “allow drying before putting them back on”.

The guidelines also require the use of washable or fabric gowns instead of “single use isolation gowns” whose ties are easily torn.

“If single-use gowns are to be reused, care should be taken to minimize contact with the outside of the gown to limit self-contamination,” said the department.