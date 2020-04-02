Asked by Erin Burnett of CNN, if he gave President Donald Trump the credit for his willingness to make such a heavy investment, Schumer replied: “I must say that to see is to believe.”

“We once asked him for this amount, President (Nancy) Pelosi and I at the White House, and he sort of stood up and got out. So let’s wait and see. Our immediate problem is to deal with the crisis health care, “The New York Democrat added.

“The infrastructure is good – I totally agree, that’s when we are trying to heal the economy,” said Schumer. “But until we end this crisis, the economy will get worse and worse and worse because people will not be at work, people will be trapped in their homes.”

Schumer called it “a dramatic shortage of all the supplies needed” for those battling the virus “one of the biggest problems we face”, lamenting that “we have no one really in charge – we have this show horrible of governors making offers against each other. “

As hospitals are shocked by the growing number of coronavirus cases, Schumer’s comments highlight two key elements of the ongoing federal response – state governors faced with varying degrees of resistance in their requests for essential protective equipment from the federal government and the legislators of Capitol Hill and the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin hash of a fourth set of coronavirus spending Republicans are watching to see what’s going on before jumping into “phase 4” negotiations. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that the government has yet to figure out how to spend the last $ 2,000 billion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear in interviews this week that he wanted to see the impact of the third stimulus bill before negotiating a fourth stimulus plan. “What I disagree with is that she already says that we have to work on phase four. Well, the current law hasn’t been in force for a week … (we) We may need phase 4, but we’re not even completely in phase 3, “said McConnell in a radio interview Wednesday morning. The House Democrats, including Pelosi, have already started their campaign, discussing with their conference priorities, including more payments to individuals, more money for states and for hospitals. Part of Pelosi’s emphasis on “phase 4” is based on internal demorecitic politics, as the Californian Democrat had to rely on her caucus to vote for the last package despite the fact that it did not include not everything the Democrats wanted. His argument was then “Phase 4” is around the corner, just vote for “Phase 3”, and more Democratic priorities would be in the next package. Democrats saw an opening on infrastructure on Tuesday after Trump tweeted support for a package. House Ways and Means president Richard Neal has been talking to Mnuchin since December, and when Neal spoke to CNN on Tuesday, he was optimistic that the infrastructure could be part of “phase 4”. But, the Republicans are not there yet and although he recognizes it, he hopes that the GOP legislators will rally. Schumer also disparaged Trump’s choice of Peter Navarro as National Policy Coordinator for the Federal Government for the Defense Production Act, which gives government more control in an emergency to direct industrial production. Trump invoked the law last week to force General Motors to produce more ventilators to increase hospitalizations for coronavirus. Navarro “is not up to par,” said Schumer. “He’s a very nice man, but he has no experience with this stuff, and there’s no one I can say better in charge of distribution.” Schumer called on the administration to select “a person, a soldier, a general who knows how to manage logistics and mastery of orders, who knows command and control”. This person should be “responsible for both producing and distributing all types of necessary equipment and getting it to where it is needed and needed,” said Schumer, recommending to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could select a strong candidate for the position.

