CNN coronavirus anchor Chris Cuomo was shaking so badly Tuesday night that he chipped a tooth, he said on Wednesday, while describing his symptoms.

“I’ve never had anything like it,” said Cuomo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s younger brother, broadcast from the basement from his house.

“I have never had a fever like the one I feel all the time, and my body hurts, and the tremors and the worry that I can’t do anything about it.”

The young Cuomo tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in conversation with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cuomo, 49, recognized his chipped tooth.

“You had these rigors … so bad that I think you chipped a tooth,” said Gupta, who remembered the symptoms that Cuomo experienced as two spoke on the phone Tuesday evening.

“Yes,” intervened Cuomo.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day that Cuomo was working from home with the virus.

Gupta assured Cuomo that it was okay to take a day off.

“You are absolutely right,” said Cuomo. “You have to take care of yourself first or you can’t take care of someone else.”

Despite the severe symptoms, Cuomo said that “it was a beautiful day” because he discovered that neither his wife nor his children had tested positive for the coronavirus.