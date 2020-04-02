GDP growth this year in the world’s second largest economy could fall to just 1% or 2%, down from 6.1% in 2019, according to recent analyst estimates, including a Chinese government economist. In the worst case, the $ 14 trillion economy may not grow at all, the World Bank warned earlier this week.

UBS and Goldman Sachs analysts recently reduced their estimates for China’s growth this year to 1.5% and 3% respectively.

Even Chinese officials, who have set annual GDP targets every year since 1985, are wary of making forecasts. A decision maker from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said this week that the government should not set a target for 2020.

“It is difficult to achieve even growth of between 4% and 5%. Many predicted that growth would fall to just 1% or 2% [this year]. These circumstances are all possible, “said Ma Jun, a member of the Chinese central bank’s monetary policy committee, at the economic daily Economic State.

Given the huge uncertainties in the outlook, China is struggling to determine how much fiscal and monetary stimulus to trigger, said Ma. An “unrealistic” growth target could encourage local governments to invest in infrastructure, which which does little to reduce unemployment or improve people’s livelihoods in the short term, he added.

Need more help

However, an official survey this week showing an anemic recovery in China’s large manufacturing industry last month, following a collapse in activity in February, was followed by further stimulus.

The Chinese cabinet announced on Tuesday more than 3 trillion yuan (423 billion US dollars) in additional financial support for small businesses.

The PBOC will provide an additional 1 trillion yuan ($ 141 billion) to small and medium-sized banks and reduce the amount of cash they need to hold as reserves. These two measures aim to stimulate lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Previously, the central bank had injected cash or extended additional loans worth more than 1.65 trillion yuan ($ 232 billion). The government has also allocated at least 116.9 billion yuan (16.4 billion US dollars) in financial relief and stimulus packages to fight the virus.

Tuesday’s announcement included a government promise to double “temporary cash benefits” to low-income families and the unemployed from March to June. The government did not say how much it would give, but said the move would benefit more than 67 million people.

“We believe that the increase in financial aid for businesses (especially SMEs) and households inflicted by the pandemic should be the best economic and social policies of the moment,” said Ting Lu, a Chinese economist in Wednesday, in a note. chef for Nomura.

Beijing is also trying to revive the auto industry after a 42% drop in sales in January and February. The government will extend subsidies and tax breaks on electric vehicles for two years, while reducing the sales tax on used cars from May to the end of 2023.

Private survey released Wednesday shows Chinese manufacturing activity has grown very slightly in March, with the reopening of factories following the relaxation of closings and traffic restrictions.

The Caixin / Markit manufacturers ‘purchasing managers’ index reached 50.1 last month, compared to a record low of 40.3 in February. A reading greater than 50 indicates an expansion, less than 50 a contraction.

PMI data suggests that the contraction in activity has bottomed out, but the economy has not yet recovered, analysts at Capital Economics said in a note on Wednesday.

“The [Caixin] The survey suggests that just over half of companies saw conditions improve in the past month – which implies that activity has improved slightly from the dismal February balance sheet but remains very weak “, they wrote.

“The slow pace of improvement implied by PMIs last month is consistent with our view that China is facing a prolonged recovery from the Covid-19 epidemic,” they said.

Tens of millions of jobs threatened

Capital Economics has one of the most bearish forecasts for the Chinese economy this year. He estimates that the GDP fell by 16% in the first quarter and forecasts a contraction of 3% for 2020 as a whole.

China faces two major headwinds as it attempts to recover – weakening foreign demand due to globalization pandemic and a second potential wave of coronavirus cases.

Nomura estimates that the Chinese economy will only grow by 1% in 2020, causing millions of job losses.

“We estimate that the collapse of exports alone could result in the loss of 18 million [the second quarter]”, Lu wrote on Tuesday.

On Friday, Caixin will publish its survey of activity in the service industry in China – which accounts for around 60% of GDP. Whatever that shows, analysts expect the government to have to provide more aid to the economy.

Tao Wang, chief economist in China for UBS, said Beijing should announce more support for people, the labor market and health systems, more investment in infrastructure and further interest rate cuts.

“In addition, we expect the government to significantly lower the GDP growth target this year or … [focus it] rather on the fight against coronaviruses, return to work, poverty reduction and support of the labor market, “she said.