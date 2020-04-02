The Chinese Communist Party has challenged the conclusion of the American intelligence community that Beijing has concealed the extent of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that its response was “open and transparent” and accusing the United States of having groped its managing the pandemic, according to a report.

“Some US officials just want to blame it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported.

“In fact, we don’t want to fall into an argument with them, but in the face of repeated moral slander on their part, I feel compelled to take some time and clarify the truth again.”

She asked why the United States had taken so long to respond after the Trump administration banned arrivals from China on February 2.

“Can someone tell us what the United States has done in the next two months?” Said Hua.

China reported its first case of coronavirus in December in the city of Wuhan.

Hua responded to a Bloomberg report that U.S. intelligence agencies, in a report classified for the White House, said that Beijing had intentionally underreported the total number of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

Since the start of the epidemic, China has publicly declared about 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, compared to more than 216,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths in the United States.

President Trump at the White House task force briefing on Wednesday said he had received the intelligence report and expressed doubts about the figures reported by China.

“Their number seems to be a bit small, and I’m kind when I say that,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, said the United States would have been better prepared to respond if China had been “more open.”

“What seems obvious now is that long before the world learned in December that China was facing this, and perhaps a month earlier, that the epidemic was real in China,” said he said on CNN on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission of China admitted on Wednesday that it had not included symptomless patients in its overall count of coronavirus infections and that it would start to do so.

Beijing updated its data on Wednesday to include 1,367 asymptomatic cases; of these, 130 were reported on the last day, Fortune reported.