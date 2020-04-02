The company behind the restaurant chains Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago is said to have dismissed thousands of workers while the coronavirus was closing its restaurants.

CraftWorks Holdings – which filed for bankruptcy last month – cut almost all of its 18,000 employees this week after putting them on leave in early March, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Tennessee-based company also ended its employee benefit plans, the newspaper said.

“Please know that we are continuing to work diligently towards a reopening date and we look forward to the day when we hope to bring many of you back with a new set of benefits,” CraftWorks told employees in a memo. Tuesday quoted by the Journal.

CraftWorks admitted in a bankruptcy case last week that it had “laid off” almost all of its 18,000 employees and closed its 261 restaurants in response to multi-state regulations to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

CraftWorks now plans to keep fewer than 25 employees and cut spending “to the bare minimum” in order to reopen previously profitable restaurants after the virus crisis subsided, he said in a court case on Friday. But the company admitted on Monday at a court hearing that almost half of its restaurants could be closed permanently, the WSJ reported.

“The letter sent to our employees yesterday speaks for itself,” Josh Kern, director of experience at CraftWorks, told The Post in an email. “We are doing everything we can to reopen in the future once this national crisis has passed. It breaks our hearts to be in this position. “

The pandemic has thrown a wrench on the bankruptcy plan presented a few weeks ago by CraftWorks, which also owns restaurant brands Gordon Biersch, Rock Bottom and ChopHouse.

The company announced an agreement with its lead lender to reduce the debt burden last month as it filed for bankruptcy and closed 37 underperforming restaurants. But its main creditor declared CraftWorks in default and terminated its financing agreement after the coronavirus put a brake on the affairs of the company, according to court records.