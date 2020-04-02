Part 11 of a series analysis of the Brooklyn Nets.

If the Nets are going to be a legitimate title contender in a year, they’ll want to enter next season with a third star.

Some believe that Caris LeVert may be this man. Or think it can help Brooklyn acquire it. Anyway, he seems to be in high demand this offseason, with teams weighing his disturbing injury story against its white-hot finish and star potential.

“Obviously, this is our third star. Major piece of the team, “said Spencer Dinwiddie of LeVert.

Once the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it was clear that they had gone after a title. And with the two stars injured in this first season of their contracts and having opt-outs before the fourth, the Nets have a two-year window that they can hardly afford to lose.

Irving hinted at it himself, when he bluntly stated that the franchise should add more this summer if it were to fight. The Nets have more commercial assets than most teams, including Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen, but LeVert could be the most popular chip of all.

“He has a three-year warranty at $ 17 million; it’s a contract of great value to him, which locks into this contract when you’ve had so many injuries in Michigan,” said the guru of the ESPN cap. , Bobby Marks, who is a former Nets deputy manager. “Yeah, that’s a good number as long as you look at a team. It is not a dead contract. “

Now Nets GM Sean Marks must decide if its value is too high for trade, if the scorching shape of the young wing before the end of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic is sustainable.

LeVert’s injury history is well documented, going from 42 consecutive games missing a year ago with a dislocated foot to 24 this season after thumb surgery.

But once he was reinstated in the starting lineup on February 3 against Phoenix, he averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 41.3 percent deep shot – the only Eastern Conference player to average 24-5-4 in that streak. (minimum 10 games played).

Few people will choose nits rather than average efficiency with this type of defense and volume score. The key to LeVert’s growth?

“Confidence. It’s amazing, even at this level, how confidence plays in your ability to shoot and make 3-ball, which really changes the way you have to defend it. But overall, it’s in better health.… He is in good health and he plays very confident, ”said interim coach Jacque Vaughn, admitting that LeVert’s confidence was boosted from the start.

“Yes, it’s a different level of responsibility, at both ends of the room. I really think that at that time, it was the right thing for him.… It ended up being the right thing for him at that then for sure. ”

As a starter, LeVert leads Brooklyn in terms of net rating and is second in terms of defensive rating. He had a career record of six flights in a February 22 win at Charlotte, and his plus-43 in a Warriors rout on February 5 is the highest for a net in the past 20 seasons and the fourth best in the NBA this season behind only James Harden, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brooklyn must now judge whether LeVert can get his name among these fixtures more often.

“I try to play with the same confidence, whether I start or off the bench,” said LeVert. “Obviously, I started playing better for some reason.”