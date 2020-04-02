Law enforcement official told CNN that the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency’s law enforcement arm, had requested assistance from the US Marshals Service after threats against Fauci. The marshals then replaced the HHS officers to ensure the personal safety of the doctor.

A source also confirmed to CNN last week that several members of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, were stationed permanently around Fauci’s home in the neighborhood. The source added that the increased visible police presence was a response to growing threats to Fauci’s security, although the source of the threats has not been identified.

