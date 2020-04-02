Law enforcement official told CNN that the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency’s law enforcement arm, had requested assistance from the US Marshals Service after threats against Fauci. The marshals then replaced the HHS officers to ensure the personal safety of the doctor.
A source also confirmed to CNN last week that several members of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, were stationed permanently around Fauci’s home in the neighborhood. The source added that the increased visible police presence was a response to growing threats to Fauci’s security, although the source of the threats has not been identified.
“Everything that has to do with the security details, I should ask you (ask your question) of the HHS Inspector General,” he said, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services.
“(He) doesn’t need security, everyone likes them,” said Trump. “On top of that, they would be in big trouble if they ever attacked.”
Fauci was among the Trump team’s health advisers encouraging the continuation of the current guidelines after the president heard from business leaders and conservative allies that the restrictions were more damaging than the virus itself.
“You can see in a relatively shorter period of time, when you see the flicker of flattening and going down,” he said in reference to the slower speed of the epidemic. “But you know, you can’t make an arbitrary decision until you’ve seen what you’re dealing with. You need the data.”
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/politics/anthony-fauci-security-detail/index.html