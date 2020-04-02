Law enforcement official told CNN that the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency’s law enforcement arm, had requested assistance from the US Marshals Service after threats against Fauci. The marshals then replaced the HHS officers to ensure the personal safety of the doctor.

A source also confirmed to CNN last week that several members of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, were stationed permanently around Fauci’s home in the neighborhood. The source added that the increased visible police presence was a response to growing threats to Fauci’s security, although the source of the threats has not been identified.

On Wednesday, during the briefing of the coronavirus working group with journalists, Fauci was asked if he or the coordinator of the White House response to the coronavirus, Dr Deborah Birx, who is also part of the task force, had received threats of any kind or whether a security detail. He said he was unable to answer.

“Everything that has to do with the security details, I should ask you (ask your question) of the HHS Inspector General,” he said, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services. Fauci’s response was quickly interrupted by Trump, who stepped onto the podium to say that the country’s most visible infectious disease expert does not need protection. “(He) doesn’t need security, everyone likes them,” said Trump. “On top of that, they would be in big trouble if they ever attacked.” However, as Fauci’s profile in the pandemic crisis has increased, so has his well-being. Fauci’s advice to Trump to keep the country as locked up as possible to help control the spread of the virus has not won fans among some fervent right-wing voices. Fauci was among the Trump team’s health advisers encouraging the continuation of the current guidelines after the president heard from business leaders and conservative allies that the restrictions were more damaging than the virus itself. In fact, Trump’s decision to extend these guidelines came after Fauci and Birx made a solid presentation with new models that showed 100,000 to 200,000 people could die, a source close to the president’s decision told CNN. . “You don’t make the chronology, the virus makes the chronology,” Fauci told CNN last month when asked how long the new coronavirus could affect everyday life in the United States. “You can see in a relatively shorter period of time, when you see the flicker of flattening and going down,” he said in reference to the slower speed of the epidemic. “But you know, you can’t make an arbitrary decision until you’ve seen what you’re dealing with. You need the data.”

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/politics/anthony-fauci-security-detail/index.html