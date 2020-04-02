(CNN) – During these uncertain times, we will laugh where we can get them.

That’s why this incredibly stupid series of tourists freezing their hair in gravity-defying styles could not have come at a better time.

Applicants are awarded in five categories: Best Man, Best Woman, Best Group, Nongshim’s People’s Choice and Tim Horton’s Most Creative. (The names of the winners have not been released.)

The winner of each category receives $ 2,000 CAD in addition to the free hot spring passes.

The contest has existed since 2011, steadily gaining popularity over the years as extravagant images began to be shared globally. This year’s competition received 288 entries – more than double what it got in 2011 – according to management.

“We like to think that this competition will bring joy to viewers around the world – if only for a few moments,” said Andrew Umbrich, owner and operator of Takhini Hot Pools.

How to enter

Do you have a comb? This creative woman won the “best woman” award. Courtesy of Takhini Hot Pools

Do you think you can find a style that will appeal to the masses? To enter, you must visit Takhini’s hot pools between December and March, a day when the temperature is below -20 ° C (-4 ° F) – certainly not uncommon in these regions. There are few steps involved in getting the perfect look. First, dip your head in hot springs and thoroughly wet your hair. (Freezing your hair won’t damage it, they promise.)

Then let the cold air slowly freeze your hair.

Staff advise visitors to keep their ears warm by periodically immersing them in hot water. And you’ll have to be patient – all wet hair will eventually freeze – eyebrows and eyelashes included.

Finally, once you are satisfied with your style, ring the bell near the entrance to the pool and the staff will come and take the photo.

Getting There

Located in the far north of Canada, on the border of the US state of Alaska, the Yukon is considered incredibly distant – even among Canadians – and known for its magnificent landscapes.

“The Yukon is Canada’s backyard,” said Umbrich. “We have all the wilderness, all the animals, all the natural wonders, without all the tension of the large populated areas. Come to the Yukon to relax and experience nature, whether in winter with the Northern Lights or in summer with the midnight sun. ”

Takhini’s mineral-rich natural hot pools, in operation for over 100 years, offer relaxing dives at temperatures between 36 ° and 42 ° Celsius. Umbrich says they are currently building a new hot spring facility which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Normally open year-round – although it is currently closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic – it is located 28 kilometers (18 miles) from downtown Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon.

Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport serves flights to and from several major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.