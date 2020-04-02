As Californians are forced to take shelter at home and leave only for necessities, we are spending more time than ever with our pets.

The puppy’s wet nose and sandpaper cat kisses can be a balm for our souls in this period of prolonged stress and social isolation. But can our physical proximity to our pets affect our health – or theirs?

Here’s a rundown of the latest expert advice on safety for everyone in your home.

Can pets be infected with the new coronavirus?

It is incredibly unlikely.

There are many types of coronaviruses, and some of them can make cats and dogs sick. However, scientists say it is highly unlikely that our pets will be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said there is no indication that a dog or cat can transmit the virus to humans or any other living thing, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have received no reports of pets getting sick while in it being exposed.

“At the moment, there is no evidence that pets, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they could be a source of infection in the United States”, According to the CDC.

This may help reassure you: a major veterinary diagnostic company has reported testing thousands of cats and dogs for the virus, and none tested positive.

“It appears that pets are not easily infected with SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Gail Golab, chief veterinarian of the American Veterinary Medical Assn. “We have little to no evidence that they are getting sick, and there is no evidence that pets can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to people or other animals.”

You can read on more information of AVMA on companion animals and COVID-19.

But what about these positive dog and cat reports?

the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation in Hong Kong found SARS-CoV-2 in two companion dogs, a 17-year-old Pomeranian and a 2-year-old German shepherd. Tests have also found the virus in a cat belonging to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. According to the AVMA, 15 other dogs and eight cats in Hong Kong have given negative results.

A sick cat in Belgium has been found to have the virus, although tests by the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain there have not determined whether the strain is the same as the one that infected its owner.

For now, veterinarians and animal infectious disease specialists agree that there is too little information to draw firm conclusions from these isolated cases in the face of hundreds of thousands of human infections worldwide.

Experts also agree that they will not be able to say more conclusively until rigorously tested scientific data becomes available.

“We have to wait to see the science,” said Shelley Rankin, microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “Show me the science!”

So I don’t have to worry that if I get sick, my pet can get it for me?

No, but you can still take precautions.

Animal health experts agree that, while there has been no case in the United States where a human has transmitted the virus to a pet, the best practice for anyone infected with a coronavirus is to treat their pet in the same way as a human: avoid all that is not necessary contact.

“If you’re sick, practice social distance,” said Rankin. “The important thing is not to be in contact with anyone else – dogs, cats or humans – when you are sick.”

In practice, this means that pet owners who are diagnosed with a virus should avoid petting, snuggling, or otherwise being in physical contact with their pets, said Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinarian of the American Kennel Club. They should also be sure to tell their veterinarian about their illness.

If possible, a healthy household member should feed and care for the animal, said Klein. If there is no one to do so, sick guards should wear a face mask and wash their hands before and after feeding and otherwise take care of their pets.

And as unpleasant as that thought may be, Rankin said that pet owners should have a plan B in case they’re not around: “If you live alone with an animal, then you should plan a little what you go do with your dog or cat if you get sick and need to be hospitalized. “

What are the chances of getting the virus from my pet?

It is very, very unlikely.

There have been no reported cases of a pet transmitting the virus to a human. It is however possible remotely if the following sequence of events occurs: A sick person with COVID-19 sneezes or coughs. Their infected droplets touch the fur of an animal. Then another person quickly touches the same piece of fur and touches their eyes, nose or mouth before washing their hands.

In other words, incredibly unlikely.

“According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, the American Veterinary Medical Assn. and others, to date, there is no reason to believe that animals in the United States are the source of COVID-19, “said Klein.

Can I take a test for my pet?

There are none that are widely available, and even if there were, experts advise against it for the moment.

“Pets with illness or injury should receive veterinary care. If necessary, screening tests for infectious diseases that often cause disease in pets should be done, ”said Golab. “Because the situation is constantly evolving, public and animal health officials may decide to test certain animals too carefully. In the United States, the decision to test will be made in collaboration between local, state and federal animal and public health authorities. “

Golab added that California and other states have listed veterinarians as essential services workers so they can continue operating during the shutdown.

Rankin says it is not clear that testing should be done on pets when there are not enough resources to test people who may be sick.

“There are ethical issues with veterinary laboratories that store reagents in case we need animal testing when these reagents are needed right now … to test human samples,” she said. .

Do I have to make sure my pet stays inside, or is it safe to go outside?

Follow your current routine, the experts agree. It’s good for your pet – and for your own sanity.

“Fresh air is good for you and your dog,” said Klein. “Pets depend on a routine and can sense an owner’s mood and feelings. We know they respond to an owner’s feelings of happiness, anger, sadness and even anxiety. “

He advises spending time with pets outdoors on walks or playing games like fetching. Grooming pets indoors and outdoors will also provide comfort.

“It can also lower your level of anxiety by making you think of something other than news.” This can be a win-win situation for both of you, ”said Klein. “As always, pet owners should make sure to wash their hands before and after interacting with their pets.”