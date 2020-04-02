What started as a simple tweet challenging engineers and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley to help healthcare workers during coronavirus has now become a community-led operation. The goal is to build thousands of 3D printed face masks for doctors and nurses on the front line of the fight against deadly pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Michael Elliott, director of operations for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Foundation (SCVMC) – the non-profit fundraising branch of the Santa Clara County public health system – published a Tweeter ask for “thousands” of face shields to help healthcare workers across the country.

“I had a feeling in my mind that there must be people in Silicon Valley who could do it,” Elliott told CBS News. “People think of Silicon Valley and you probably think of the big heavyweights, but there is also this legacy of being a manufacturing center of people who like to build things and tinker with things,” he said. added.

Monday, volunteers from Maker Nexus, a non-profit organization in the Bay Area that offers its members access to tools such as laser cutters and 3D printers to produce objects for practical and artistic purposes, has delivered the first set of 500 reusable face shields at SCVMC.

Elliott said Maker Nexus, which he described as a “modern take on a cool carpentry shop,” was the first organization to be able to produce face shields in large quantities and at a level of quality that could be used daily by health care providers. .

Maker Nexus operates a space in Sunnyvale where members take classes and use tools such as 3D printers, laser cutters and vinyl cutters to produce whatever they want. Organization co-founder Jim Schrempp told CBS News that due to social distancing guidelines, the space has been closed and “the equipment is just idle.”

After seeing Elliott’s tweet, one of the organization’s members started working on a prototype using a design from a 3D printer manufacturer in the Czech Republic. It took several iterations and consultations with the doctors and nurses of the CMCSS before approving a model that met medical standards.

“We have 3D printers ourselves, but we have also appealed to the community,” said Schrempp. “The real story is not just our 3D printers. We have 300 people with 3D printers at home who make the 3D printed parts.”

Face shields – which are made of thick plastic sheeting, an elastic band and foam – can be washed and reused. Schrempp said he had enough materials to make at least 3,000 face shields, but the goal is to produce up to 3,000 per day.

One of the components currently in short supply is the plastic used to make the face mask. It is similar to the plastic used for water bottles, and Schrempp hopes to find contacts in companies that make water and soda bottles so that he can request a donation of the materials.

“They’re using this stuff in millions of rolls and if they could probably give us the end of one of those rolls, that would be all we need for a month,” said Schrempp.

Face shields – in addition to N95 masks, coats and gloves – are part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that doctors and nurses desperately need to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The government’s emergency PPE stock is almost depleted, according to an official from the Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Sanjay Kurani, medical director of SCVMC, told CBS News that based on his conversations, nurses could go through at least 15 sets of PPE per day per patient. Some nurses can see up to 30 patients per day, which means that one nurse can use 450 sets in one day.

Kurani said that health care workers are “used to taking care of patients who may have communicable diseases”, but added that the fear of lacking protective equipment persists.

“Many people think, are we going to have the supply chain through our regular suppliers?” Kurani asked. “Well, we now have the supply chain across our community, which is just a dose of energy and a dose of improved morale for our staff.”

Health workers “are not alone”

On Wednesday afternoon, Elliott and Kurani went to the Maker Nexus in Sunnyvale to meet Schremmp for a tour of the facilities and to thank the volunteers who helped produce the face shields.

Elliot said it’s important to let the front line fighters know that when they care for patients, the community is ready and willing to take care of them.

“It sends a message to health workers that they are not alone and that people are mobilizing and doing what they can,” said Elliott. He added that there is “real value” in elevating health workers “emotionally” and letting them know that community members are behind them.

There are 11 hospitals in the Santa Clara area and three of them belong to and are operated by the county. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Clara County, the largest in the Greater Bay Area.

Kurani said that the “duty” of health workers is to prioritize the health of the community and that “heart-warming” the community “wants to ensure that our health is the number one priority for them” .

“I honestly think it will be this type of collaboration between hospitals and the community that will allow us to defeat this virus,” said Kurani.