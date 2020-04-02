A Brooklyn Jewish school said a Miami Beach hotel refused to reimburse a $ 2.3 million down payment for a Passover trip that had been canceled due to coronavirus, according to a lawsuit.

A group of 1,200 teachers, students and parents from the Magen David Yeshiva day school community booked a 10-day trip for the Jewish holiday in April at the Eden Roc hotel, which was canceled in the middle of the pandemic. of coronavirus, the Miami Herald made its first report.

However, the hotel will not reimburse money paid by the school to reserve the hotel’s 621 rooms, event spaces, restaurants, swimming pool and other facilities, according to a lawsuit before the Miami-Dade court.

The school signed a three-year contract last summer with the hotel for the annual trip which included a cancellation clause for extenuating circumstances, including for an “epidemic”, in which case the hotel should issue a 100% refund, according to court documents. .

On March 9, the school told the hotel that many families traveling with the elderly could not attend because of “growing problems with COVID-19,” court documents indicate.

A few hours later, a hotel lawyer sent an email “demanding” that the school pay another $ 1.2 million and “did not recognize or acknowledge the growing COVID-19 disaster” , according to court documents.

Instead, “in total disregard and contempt for the health and safety” of participants and residents, Eden Roc reportedly told the school that the trip could be rescheduled or that it should “go as planned with anyone who was foolhardy enough to travel from New York to Miami Beach for the Passover 2020 event, “said the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the hotel says on his website that it would be closed from March 22 to May 1.

The school announced to the hotel that it would cancel on March 18, and the hotel responded two days later saying it rejected the school’s view that it could invoke the clause relating to the outbreak of the disease adding that it “will retain all” of the deposit of Magen David, according to court documents. .

Magen David’s lawyer Daniel Blonsky told The Post school “wanted to avoid litigation, but had no choice because of Eden Roc’s persistent refusal to acknowledge what’s going on, at New York and Miami Beach. “

A hotel representative did not immediately return a request for comment.