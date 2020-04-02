RICHMOND, Virginia – Paul Wright worked for Greyhound for 47 years and was married for 46 years.

Myrtle Wright said that when she dropped her husband Paul off at St. Mary’s Hospital, she never thought it would be the last time she would see him alive.

Paul Wright was the director of driver development for Greyhound Bus Lines and often traveled to New Jersey when there was a new class of drivers recruited.

“He always registered them and made sure they had the proper license to be in school,” said Myrtle Wright.

Paul called his wife on March 8 to tell her that some of his colleagues were acting lazy. About five days later and on the way back to Richmond, he called Myrtle to tell him that he was tired but that he was going home.

“He went home that Wednesday, ate and went to bed,” she said. “He lay down all day Thursday, and then I took him to the St. Mary’s ER on Friday.”

Myrtle said that the same night, they sent him home.

The following day, Paul responded to phone calls from other driving instructors saying that they were experiencing symptoms and that they were going to be tested for COVID-19, so Paul decided to return to the hospital four days later.

“A woman said,” He must go to the tent. “And she said,” You can’t go. I got it, “recalls Myrtle.” So she helped him out of the car and they got into the tent. “

It would be the last time that she would see her husband of almost half a century alive.

Sources say Wright is one of the first two confirmed deaths at COVID-19 in Richmond. The second, another Greyhound driver and coach, Phillip DeBerry, leaves behind broken-hearted relatives and friends from coast to coast.

“I never dreamed it would pass so soon,” said Myrtle of her husband.

She said that Paul had only one symptom: he was tired.

Myrtle urges others this evening to respect social distance. She is now taking refuge at home, where she is to be quarantined until April 7.