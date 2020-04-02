But some of the biggest cheerleaders in the British government are tearing up their response to the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing the confused and contradictory messages from senior members of Johnson’s cabinet.
Although the daily Downing Street briefings were initially conducted in person with reporters, they took place for almost a week due to strict rules of social distancing. Journalists must participate via video chat, which makes it more difficult for them to interrupt or challenge government ministers with follow-up questions.
“People need clarity and candor. Tonight they have had only 24 minutes of the most pitiful and disheartening waffle,” he wrote of the latest press conference, directed by business secretary Alok Sharma.
Quoting former health ministers and medical experts who described the government’s management as “ridiculous,” the newspaper said the government was publishing few details of a five-point plan to tackle the testing crisis.
“By one kilometer from country, this government’s biggest faux pas in the fight against the virus has been a mess on mass testing,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote. “Mr. Johnson says he is exasperated by the slow progress. Welcome to the way the rest of the nation feels!”
Opposition party officials have even started quoting the Mail, not a typical ally, to make it clear that the government’s communications strategy is failing.
Shami Chakrabarti, Labor’s legal spokesperson, called on the government to be more transparent and clear in its communications.
“What the Daily Mail now calls the scandal or the mess of the tests is an example of a lack of clarity on what the plan is and how it is going to be carried out,” she said on BBC radio. .
