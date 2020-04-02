But some of the biggest cheerleaders in the British government are tearing up their response to the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing the confused and contradictory messages from senior members of Johnson’s cabinet.

In the crosshairs: the daily press conferences of the government and the absence of a clearly articulated plan to strengthen the capacity for testing coronaviruses. Only 2,000 front-line health workers have so far been tested.

Although the daily Downing Street briefings were initially conducted in person with reporters, they took place for almost a week due to strict rules of social distancing. Journalists must participate via video chat, which makes it more difficult for them to interrupt or challenge government ministers with follow-up questions.

Telegraph political columnist Michael Deacon has set fire to the ministers who now regularly manage press conferences since Johnson was forced to isolate himself last Friday after he tested positive for coronavirus. Deacon’s column on Wednesday called the information sessions “pathetic” and “a complete waste of time.” “People need clarity and candor. Tonight they have had only 24 minutes of the most pitiful and disheartening waffle,” he wrote of the latest press conference, directed by business secretary Alok Sharma. the front page of Thursday’s Telegraph was no nicer. Under the title of an “Unanswered Questions” banner atop a photo of Sharma, the Telegraph lambasted the government for its “inability to answer basic questions” about increasing testing capabilities. Quoting former health ministers and medical experts who described the government’s management as “ridiculous,” the newspaper said the government was publishing few details of a five-point plan to tackle the testing crisis. Andrew Neil, president of The Spectator, another publication with a conservative tendency, called the press conference Wednesday “particularly uninformative”, with “far too many waffles and darkening”. The Daily Mail, also a conservative-booster, lambasted the government in its own glowing cover, saying “The mail asks the ministers to FIX THE TEST OF FIASCO NOW.” “By one kilometer from country, this government’s biggest faux pas in the fight against the virus has been a mess on mass testing,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote. “Mr. Johnson says he is exasperated by the slow progress. Welcome to the way the rest of the nation feels!” Opposition party officials have even started quoting the Mail, not a typical ally, to make it clear that the government’s communications strategy is failing. Shami Chakrabarti, Labor’s legal spokesperson, called on the government to be more transparent and clear in its communications. “What the Daily Mail now calls the scandal or the mess of the tests is an example of a lack of clarity on what the plan is and how it is going to be carried out,” she said on BBC radio. .



