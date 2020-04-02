Behind every little woman and man apparently hides a bottle of Hydro Flask water.

Eagle-eyed fans of Greta Gerwig’s remake of “Little Women” noticed not only one, but several bottles of water lost in the background of the acclaimed movie scenes, reminiscent of the disastrous coffee cup cameo the last season of “Game of Thrones”. “

Although the film – starring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern – was released last Christmas, re-watchers recently reported on the bottle jungle. We all have a lot of time to spend these days, okay?

In his video, TikTok user madelynrancourt zooms in on a scene with Chalamet, in which a turquoise bottle – like the one worn by VSCO girls adorned with scrunchies – is immediately recognizable in the background. Another film buff, Mya, 18, tell teen vogue she saw the scene again to see for herself. And lo and behold, the water bottle made a cameo.

“I thought it was so funny that I hadn’t noticed it before,” said Mya, adding, “The majority of my [Twitter] followers. . . are big fans of the movie and I thought it would be fun to share with them. “

Other frantic users called Chalamet to explain the appearance, and even spotted a second container from the 20th century, apparently a non-reusable Poland Spring bottle.

The followers immediately evoked the image of the rogue cup of coffee next to the star of “Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke and the medieval-style goblets. The botched faux pas was the last drop for some fans of the show, which was well-rounded for its final season. HBO has since removed the mug from the stage.

It is not yet known whether the water bottles will be removed from future versions of “Little Women”. Sony Pictures did not return The Post’s request for comment on anachronistic water bottles.