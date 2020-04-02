With boxing on hold, legendary promoter Bob Arum made a jump to Dana White and the UFC.

As Arum refuses to plan fights during COVID-19 pandemic, 88-year-old founder Top Rank is appalled by White’s plans to hold his UFC 249 card on April 18, which would likely take place headless poster / light champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently unable to leave Russia due to travel restrictions.

“[White] should be ashamed of himself, “said Arum CBS Sports “State of Combat” Podcast. “What is going on in this country and in the world with this virus, the last thing we need is for an event to take place without spectators just for the event to take place. But the truth is that Dana White is someone one with defective intelligence.

“He will not go ahead with the card, and if the card arrives with people dying in hospitals across the United States, he should be ashamed of himself. The message must stay at home and withdraw until it’s over. Let’s not spread the virus, control the virus and do what we can to staff these hospitals and care for those who are hospitalized in intensive care.

“Let’s all be grownups and big boys on this and stop the grandstand. It will end at the end, and it will end sooner if we all stay together and do what we are supposed to do, without shouting chevrons: “I am not ap – y and I am going to put this fight. I do not care.” This is absolutely not the right message to send. “

Dozens of boxing matches have been canceled or postponed in the past month and Arum isn’t sure when he will resume fighting talks for future dates.

“People ask me what plans I have for these fights when we get it all clear. Because I don’t know when everything will be clear and I don’t know if it will be two months, three months or even the rest of the year, I’m not making any plans at the moment, “said Arum.” When this thing seems to clear up, we will start making plans. “

When boxing returns, Arum is confident that White will have little success, via the spinoff company of the president of the UFC, Zuffa Boxing.

“Dana has been a good promoter of the UFC, but the UFC is a monopoly,” said Arum. “He tells the fighters who they are going to fight and when they are going to fight, and he pays them very little against what the professional boxers get. It is therefore a monopolist, and it is not easy for a monopolist to embark on a sport like boxing, which is anti-monopolist.

“We have very few barriers to entry [in boxing] and we have a lot of promoters. Everyone is trying to promote the best possible way for themselves. Dana White could not exist in this type of environment. It can only exist in an avenue where it is the dominant monopoly person; where he is manager, promoter, rule maker for participants, everything. “