Nia Dennis’ birthday hat was a crown.

The junior celebrated her 21st birthday on February 23 by performing a floor routine inspired by Beyoncé that would make her latest sensation on the Internet UCLA gymnastics. With a haircut and an imaginary crown on his head, Dennis won a 9,975 in a double game against Utah and drew more than 20 million views on Twitter.

Attention has rolled. Celebrities like Steve Harvey, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union gave her screams on Twitter. She got a check mark on the social media platform.

“I don’t really know what I did to get so much positivity,” said Dennis smiling gratefully.

This culminated on March 11, when she performed a condensed routine on stage at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Her mother, father and 10-year-old sister cheered in the front row.

It was the last time Dennis ran the routine this year.

The following day, the rest of the UCLA season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The untimely end left the Bruins with unfinished goals, but they still celebrated their accomplishments under first-year head coach Chris Waller. Among a perfect 10 historic for Grace Glenn senior and now 22 perfect career scores for Kyla Ross, Dennis’ moment showed the junior’s arrival as a constant contributor to the Bruins.

The floor routine inspired by Beyoncé by UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis.

Competing on a jagged shoulder labrum, a five-year injury that will ultimately require surgery, Dennis has never scored less than 9.825 on the ground or in vault this season, winning the honors of the second All-Pac team. -12 on both.

“I feel a lot like she understands what is important to her,” said Waller. “What started her relativity and her self-confidence was a) being herself, but b) investing in the team. The more she threw herself into the team, the more authentic she became and suddenly, she exploded personally. “

Dennis’ most popular floor routine was his most personal. Inspired by a family tradition of attending the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands, an annual event in New Orleans featuring historically black universities from southern and Grambling State, Dennis portrays a cheerleader in routine.

She takes a big step on the ground, taking poses with each movement. She shrugs nonchalantly, as if saying that the complex tumbling pass she had just completed was not a big deal. And she does it all with a mix of hits from Beyoncé from the superstar’s “Homecoming” album recorded from her Coachella 2018 performance with live bands.

“I really wanted to bring family and culture to the routine,” said Dennis.

Nia Dennis puts on her imaginary birthday crown during her viral routine on the floor on February 23. (Don Liebig / UCLA Photography)

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis celebrates with fans during a meeting at UCLA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In gymnastics, Dennis was rarely surrounded by people who looked like him. But at Battle of the Bands, she saw black women playing with confidence and energy. She wanted to be like them, she said.

With his routine set on fire towards the end of February ⁠— Black History Month et— and continuing into Women’s History Month, Dennis is no longer just an inspired spectator.

“It’s amazing to have been able to inspire so many young athletes, girls, young women by just doing what I love to do,” said Dennis.

This is not how Dennis thought she would gain fame in gymnastics. It was supposed to be the Olympics.

But a rupture of the Achilles tendon in 2016, just a few months before the Olympic trials for the Rio de Janeiro Games, put an end to this dream.

Dennis, a member of the United States national team from 2013 to 2015, appeared to be on the right track for the Games. She placed fourth and ninth in the all-around at the P&G Championships in 2014 and 2015, respectively. National team coaches communicated with her regularly. She and her family had just moved from their native Ohio to Chicago to help Dennis hone his skills in a new gymnasium.

Nia Dennis celebrates after finishing bars at the NCAA semifinals last year. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

To make everything stop suddenly, it was like “everyone has collapsed,” said mother Deetra Dennis.

Nia stayed in her room for three months. She cried every day. She was like a different person, said Deetra. But she always found ways to practice, carrying around her crutches and post-operative cast in the gym.

“Something inside me wouldn’t let me stop,” said Dennis. “Just because I saw one of my dreams fade, I won’t let the rest of my dreams fade.”

The next dream was UCLA, where she found comfort in the family team atmosphere. It was a dramatic change from elite gymnastics, where every gymnast “just tries to do it,” said Dennis. She got stuck in her own head during her elite years, retreating into a stubborn state and trying skills over and over and over again, even if they didn’t improve.

Now she expresses her frustrations to her teammates during training. They encourage him and the lessons relate to the meetings.

Surrounded by supportive teammates, Dennis reassessed what she thought was important. She was looking for external validations with coaches or friends. Now she is filled with her own actions.

“From the first day of this year, she really enjoyed being herself,” said Waller. “When you agree to be yourself, those who gather around you are your family … and you truly discover that being yourself is the most stimulating thing you can do for yourself- and for those around you. “

Dennis has become more of a leader this season, said Glenn. Seeing Dennis run through the gymnasium to cheer on a teammate or offer encouragement for a difficult skill was common in practice. Waller said it was like the junior had “eyes on all sides of her head.”

Dennis does it simply because she “loves love,” she said. She draws a small heart on her cheekbone for each meeting, reminding her to spread love through gymnastics. Her warm personality and iconic dance moves made her a fan favorite at the Pauley Pavilion even before her fame on the Internet.

She always signs her name in the air, writing in cursive with a dramatic dot on the “i”. In the second year, she incorporated a crown into a “Queen of the Nile” floor routine.

This season the crown has returned. After his last tumbling pass, Dennis rubs his long black ponytail over his shoulder and reaches the ground with two hands. Her fingers stretched upwards, she places the crown on her head and turns to make the judges flash a final smile.

The queen of the internet has arrived.