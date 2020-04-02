WASHINGTON – Senator Bernie Sanders defended his decision to stay in the Democratic presidential race, telling Whoopi Goldberg of “The View”: “For the last time I heard, people in a democracy have the right to vote. “

The 78-year-old Vermont senator is facing increasing pressure to leave the race with former veep Joe Biden now presumed candidate after a run of resounding primary victories gave him a large delegate lead.

But in a series of television appearances on Wednesday morning, Sanders did not hesitate to continue his offer at the White House and will remain in the race after more than 15 states have delayed their main races due to the coronavirus pandemic .

“The last time I heard, people in a democracy have the right to vote, and they have the right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America,” replied Sandop sarcastically, Goldop, to Whoopi Goldberg, host of ‘The View’. In the race.

The Sanders campaign now appears to be a way for the self-proclaimed socialist to push his political platform, his campaign emails encouraging voters to donate to COVID-19 fallout instead of raising money for him.

While many states have yet to vote, Biden leads Sanders in the delegate count, 1,217 to 914.

In an interview with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC earlier Wednesday, Sanders conceded his long rating.

“We are carefully examining our campaign, we have a narrow path to victory, it will be a tough fight and we are assessing where we are,” he said.

In an email last month, the Sanders campaign said it would participate in the New York primary on April 28, although it has no clear path to victory.