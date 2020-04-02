Rutter, 42, died on March 16 in Everett, Washington, after contracting a coronavirus. Shortly before his death, staff at Providence Hospital kept visitors out of his room, hoping to prevent the spread of the virus.

Her children, aged 13 to 24, lost another parent eight years after the death of their father. They gathered in front of his hospital room and the staff found an arrangement to let them speak to him.

“They took a walkie-talkie and placed it right next to his bed on the pillow,” his son Elijah Ross-Rutter, 20, told Alisyn Camerota of CNN on Wednesday.

Looking at her through a window, “We have to say our last words and goodbye to our mom,” he said.

“I was able to tell him that I loved him,” he said. “It’s a bit harsh. Right now, you really don’t know what you’re going to say, do you know?” Elijah said he told his mother that “everything will be fine for the children”. “We older brothers and sisters will make sure everything is fine (the youngest) and that they will grow up to be as adults as my mother would like them to be,” he recalls. “We were starting to feel whole again” Rutter was battling breast cancer, but was told in January that she was in remission, his family said. “We were just starting to feel ourselves again,” her son told CNN. She started feeling sick on March 2 – she was weak, had trouble breathing and had a migraine. Her son said he first took her to the hospital on March 3. This first time, she was there for four to five hours, but returned when her condition worsened. “She fought valiantly until she could no longer fight”, a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family said. Elie’s older brother, Tyree Ross-Rutter, intends to take care of his younger siblings, aged 13, 14 and 15. “We plan to stay together and put a house together … and fight it all,” said Elijah. So far, GoFundMe has raised more than its $ 350.00 goal from nearly 8,000 donors. Fundraising organizer Carrie Frederickson wrote that the money helped Tyree pay for the lawyers needed to settle her mother’s estate and start the guardianship process for her three youngest siblings. “In such a dark time for these six siblings, you are the ray of light they needed,” wrote Frederickson. Sundee Rutter’s older sister Shawnna Olsen called Sundee the “hero” who always put her children first. Rutter had been a single mother since the death of her husband in 2012, said Olsen. “My sister was amazing,” said Olsen. “She was the first to help someone.” Children “are well loved by family, community and complete strangers,” said Olsen.

CNN’s Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/health/us-coronavirus-sundee-rutter-death-children-walkie-talkie/index.html