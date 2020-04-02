Australians who export medical supplies such as face masks and hand sanitizer could now face a five-year sentence in the slammer – a measure intended to keep goods under during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which was adopted this week by extending existing customs regulations, banned the export of alcoholic gloves, gowns, glasses, visors and wipes, as well as masks and hand sanitizer, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Under the ban, the goods could be seized by customs officials and added to the national medical stock if they are not defective, the report said.

“These measures became necessary because we saw a small number of people embarking on the wholesale purchase of essential products at retail outlets in Australia, in order to profit from export and rising prices, “said Interior Minister Peter Dutton in a statement. declaration.

The ban comes after Chinese-backed company Greenland Australia was criticized for shipping hordes of supplies from Sydney to Shanghai, including 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves, the shop.

The company said it shipped the product there in late February because China “was the epicenter of the epidemic at the time,” the outlet said.