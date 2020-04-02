Interior Minister Peter Dutton’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that the fines were one of the new emergency measures the government has taken to continue cutting medical supplies in the interior while doctors are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

To date, more than 5,000 people in Australia, including Dutton himself , have contracted the virus.

Under the law, authorities have changed customs regulations to “stop exports of essential goods” and ensure that all medical supplies are redistributed to the national stock.

Customs law violation is punishable by a fine of up to AU $ 210,000 ($ 128,275), while those found guilty of breaking biosecurity law could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 63,000 Australian dollars ($ 38,480), Dutton’s. said the office.