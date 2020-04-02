Interior Minister Peter Dutton’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that the fines were one of the new emergency measures the government has taken to continue cutting medical supplies in the interior while doctors are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Customs law violation is punishable by a fine of up to AU $ 210,000 ($ 128,275), while those found guilty of breaking biosecurity law could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 63,000 Australian dollars ($ 38,480), Dutton’s. said the office.
“These measures became necessary because we saw a small number of people embarking on the wholesale purchase of essential products at retail outlets in Australia, in order to profit from export and rising prices, “the statement said.
“We have taken steps to protect the interests of Australia, to stop the unauthorized and inappropriate export of the things we depend on for our health care and so on right now,” said the Minister of Commerce, Simon Birmingham, in an interview with ABC News in Australia yesterday.
Other countries, such as the United States and South Korea, have adopted or are considering similar measures.
