The plan will also support the early childhood education and care sector during the crisis, according to a government press release.
“These services are essential for so many parents so they can support their families, and children need as much familiarity and continuity as we can help provide in this troubling time,” said Morrison.
“Priority will be given to working parents, vulnerable and disadvantaged children who need early education more than ever and parents with pre-existing registrations,” he added.
According to the plan, the sector will receive 1.6 billion Australian dollars (974 million US dollars) over the next three months, with payments starting late next week, according to the press release. No exact date has been provided.
This will help daycare centers stay open and make it easier for Australians in essential jobs.
The new temporary system will be reviewed after one month and an extension will be considered.
“This program will help support families in these difficult times, especially those who have lost their jobs and are struggling to do so,” Education Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement.
Countries around the world are trying to find ways to care for children so workers can still provide essential services during the coronavirus epidemic.
In the United Kingdom, schools and nurseries are closed to all except those whose parents work in a limited number of professions.
