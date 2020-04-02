The plan will also support the early childhood education and care sector during the crisis, according to a government press release.

“These services are essential for so many parents so they can support their families, and children need as much familiarity and continuity as we can help provide in this troubling time,” said Morrison.

“Priority will be given to working parents, vulnerable and disadvantaged children who need early education more than ever and parents with pre-existing registrations,” he added.

According to the plan, the sector will receive 1.6 billion Australian dollars (974 million US dollars) over the next three months, with payments starting late next week, according to the press release. No exact date has been provided.