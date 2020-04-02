He’s far from Los Angeles, Williamsburg, Iowa, but Rams’ offensive lineman Austin Blythe is still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth-year pro, who has signed a one-year contract to stay with the Rams, is trying to make the most of the situation by training in a home gym at his parents’ home.

“It was wild,” Blythe said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters, “a kind of bittersweet time. … I’m sure everyone is trying to find creative ways to get there.” maintain. “

Blythe, 27, has played both guard and center for the Rams since claiming him for the Indianapolis Colts’ exemptions before the 2017 season. In 2019, he started the season at right, then moved to the center when second-year pro Brian Allen injured his knee late in the season.

After the Rams ended a disappointing season and missed the playoffs, Blythe and nine other Rams players became unrestricted free agents. Coach Sean McVay told the NFL screening combine in February that Blythe was “part of the plan and absolutely wanted to try to get it back.”

A multitude of defensive players have signed with other teams or have been eliminated. But the Rams moved to keep Blythe and left tackle veteran Andrew Whitworth.

Left tackler Andrew Whitworth, above, and Austin Blythe were regular starters for the Rams last season. (Associated press)

Blythe signed a one-year, $ 3.9 million contract, according to overthecap.com. He said he was relieved to stay with the Rams.

“This is just a one-year contract, because that is what my agent advised me to do, given the opportunities that arose,” said Blythe. “And right now, I’m focusing on this one year.

“I will be in the same boat in a year. I hope at that time I will have another chance to return to the Rams and end my career. “

Blythe played in Iowa college and was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. His journey from the NFL relief wire to the starter began in 2017 when he played as a reserve for a Rams team who reached McVay’s first season playoffs. In 2018, he was installed as a starter on the right because Jamon Brown was suspended for the first two games of the season. Blythe never gave up, helping the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Last season, Blythe was consistent for a line of Rams who suffered numerous injuries. He said that playing in the center was “like riding a bike” but that he would be comfortable playing in any location assigned by the coaches.

“I am always comfortable going back and forth,” he said. “I think that kind of ties to my personality as a person – I’m more of a pleasure to people. Wherever the team thinks I can help the best or help the most, this is the position I will play. “

The Rams’ attack will look different in 2020. Attacking midfielder Todd Gurley has suffered a pay cut, leaving Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson among the best candidates to replace him.

Blythe said Gurley was a great teammate and expected him to play at a high level for the Atlanta Falcons.

“I will miss him, but I wish him all the best,” said Blythe. “It’s just the nature of the game.”

The experience of the Rams’ linemen last season should be useful when they can finally get together, said Blythe. The NFL demanded that the team’s facilities remain closed and postpone off-season training indefinitely, which was scheduled to start on April 20.

“This will allow us to get started quickly,” he said. “If it turns out to be a training camp before we enter the field, I think it will serve us very well.”