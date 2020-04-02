Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a press conference at Centennial, Colorado on Wednesday April 1. David Zalubowski / AP

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state had held talks with Chinese factory owners and others to purchase medical supplies.

“We know that not having gotten enough from the federal government, we really took it upon ourselves as a state to commit to purchasing medical equipment,” said Polis.

According to the governor, Colorado has a “monumental task” to accomplish to build medical capacity at this critical time. And the state is not only facing a health care crisis; it is also facing a supply chain crisis, added Polis.

“We just don’t have the medical capacity, the beds, the hospital beds, the intensive care units, the ventilators, the personal protective equipment to treat all those who could get sick and have the potential to s ‘improve’, said the governor. “We have placed a number of purchase orders, and we have a number of supplies in transit or in the supply chain, all of which are subject to verification. We want to verify that the masks work and are not counterfeit . “

In numbers: Colorado has ordered 2.5 million N95 masks, 750 respirators, 1.5 million gloves, one million surgical masks, 25,000 face shields and 250,000 gowns, the governor said.

Colorado has a total of 3,338 cases of coronavirus with 77 deaths, according to the count of CNN.