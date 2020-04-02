Coronavirus infants with no symptoms of disease endanger pubic health by secretly spreading the disease, says disturbing new study.

The research, which has been published wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, reviewed 36 cases of children under the age of 16 who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to the researchers, 28% of the cases had no symptoms, while 19% had only mild upper respiratory problems.

“Although fever, dry cough and mild pneumonia are common manifestations, almost half of the patients have no obvious symptoms or abnormal radiological findings,” the researchers wrote in the article.

The researchers said the results suggest that children could spread the virus without showing symptoms.

“The large proportion of asymptomatic children indicates the difficulty in identifying pediatric patients who do not have clear epidemiological information, leading to a dangerous situation in community infections,” said the researchers.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this month that children with no symptoms could make the pandemic more difficult to contain.

“The fact that children can be infected but not show symptoms poses a risk to pediatricians,” said Frieden.