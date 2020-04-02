Nikkei 225 N225 (( Japanfell 0.7% in morning trading after heavy losses on Wednesday. The index plunged 20% in the first quarter, among the worst performers in the region.

Hang seng HSI (( Hong Kong’slost 0.6%, prolonging the losses of the previous day. The index fell more than 16% in the last quarter.

HSBC fell more than 4% in Hong Kong, continuing its sharp decline in recent days. The stock is down more than 15% over the week. Standard Chartered also fell 1.4% in Hong Kong. The two British banks have declared that they cancel their dividends after British regulators asked them to do so.

Shanghai composite SHCOMP (( Kospi KOSPI (( The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 2.2%. But Chinaand South Koreathe two reversed the course and rebounded slightly after losses on Wednesday.

