Asian markets mixed, as US equity futures rebound after a difficult start in Q2
Japan Nikkei 225 ((N225) fell 0.7% in morning trading after heavy losses on Wednesday. The index plunged 20% in the first quarter, among the worst performers in the region.
Hong Kong’s Hang seng ((HSI) lost 0.6%, prolonging the losses of the previous day. The index fell more than 16% in the last quarter.
HSBC fell more than 4% in Hong Kong, continuing its sharp decline in recent days. The stock is down more than 15% over the week. Standard Chartered also fell 1.4% in Hong Kong. The two British banks have declared that they cancel their dividends after British regulators asked them to do so.
The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 2.2%. But China Shanghai composite ((SHCOMP) and South Korea Kospi ((KOSPI) the two reversed the course and rebounded slightly after losses on Wednesday.
In the United States, futures contracts recovered some of the sharp declines on Wednesday. Dow ((UNDUE) futures rose 240 points, or about 1.2%. S&P 500 ((SPX) futures contracts climbed about 1.3% and Nasdaq ((COMP) futures contracts increased 1.2%.
US stocks finished in red for the second consecutive day Wednesday. The three indices closed down 4.4%.
The decline precedes Thursday’s jobless claims report, which should be even worse than last week’s record. Economists expect 3.5 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to the Refinitiv consensus estimate. Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Barclays expect this number to reach 5 million or more.
Meanwhile, the oil market continues to suffer. Wednesday, Whiting Petroleum ((WLL) became the first major oil producer to file for bankruptcy since the price of oil has dropped to the 18 year olds. Others are likely to follow.