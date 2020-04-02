The corpses submerged Guayaquil, a port city of 2.8 million inhabitants at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in Ecuador.

In the past few days, many have been wrapped in plastic and left on the streets. Others remained unclaimed in hospitals and clinics which were swamped with infections. The town’s morgue is full.

The majority of the dead are believed to be victims of the virus, but no one can say for sure how much. There have been few tests.

The country has confirmed 2,700 infections and 93 deaths, including 60 in Guayaquil and its immediate surroundings. But city officials said they have recovered at least 400 bodies in the past few days.

Mayor Cynthia Viteri, who announced that she has tested positive for the virus, said the national government should be responsible for collecting the corpses.

“They leave them in the villages, they fall in front of the hospitals,” she said in a Twitter video message to residents last week. “No one wants to get them back.”

The majority of those whose bodies were found on the street were probably destitute, said Hector Galarza, a journalist from Guayaquil. “But it generates panic.”

On Monday, a former mayor announced the formation of a “crisis committee” made up of business, government and university leaders whose objectives include “solving the transportation and burial of the enormous amount of corpses accumulating in clinics and hospitals participating in the pandemic. “

Juan Carlos Freire, a city attorney, said public frustration is increasing.

“People are asking for an authority to take care of the dead, but the lack of response means that they are left on the central streets of Guayaquil,” he said.

The mayor said Tuesday that unclaimed bodies are now being placed in three refrigerated containers while authorities continue to plan for a new cemetery. The city government denies reports that the new cemetery will be a common grave with all the victims buried together, saying in a press release that all would receive a “Christian burial”.

Between 500 and 1,000 patients a day present with respiratory problems in Guayaquil’s largest hospital, Los Ceibos, officials said. Many are false alarms, but the high volume has stressed the medical center to the point of rupture.

The national association of nurses said that up to 370 nurses across the country would be infected and five would have died.

The country’s first known case of coronavirus – confirmed on February 29 – was a 70-year-old woman who had arrived two weeks earlier from Italy and was living outside of Guayaquil.

She died two weeks later, when President Lenin Moreno imposed strict restrictions on international and domestic travel. The borders of Ecuador were sealed on March 16.

But residents of Guayaquil, a bustling port city filled with open markets, have been slow to take the restrictions imposed by national and local governments seriously.

Two weeks ago, the mayor used city vehicles to block the runways of Guayaquil international airport to prevent the landing of a KLM flight sponsored by European governments to recover stranded citizens in Ecuador by travel restrictions. The fear was that the air crew could infect local citizens.

The plane finally landed in the capital, Quito, where 170 foreigners embarked on a return flight to Amsterdam.

Viteri said on Twitter that she will continue to work as long as she can to “protect Guayaquilenos in a time as difficult as this.”

“I will be where I am and how I am,” she wrote. “Do not leave your homes, protect the elderly and the weak and take care of each other.”

Special correspondents, Jaramillo Viteri and Kraul, reported on Quito (Ecuador) and Bogota (Colombia), respectively.