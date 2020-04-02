Written by Essence harden

This article was published in partnership with Artsy, the global platform for art discovery and collection. The original article can be seen here

The front door of Arthur Lewis’ house in Los Angeles opens onto a room organized as an exhibition space. The marks of domesticity – dining table, fireplace, fireplace, cushions – are present, but swallowed up by art. The paintings and sculptures draw all the attention, and perhaps the intention, from the space.

“Enough About You” by Titus Kaphar welcomes your first look. Kaphar’s much appreciated work is based on an 18th century painting, but in its version, the emphasis is on a young black boy, whose portrait is placed in an ornate golden frame. Meanwhile, the rest of the composition – featuring white men in powdered wigs, including Elihu Yale – is crumpled and drags across the wall. Kaphar’s work speculates on the life, desires and hopes of the lonely black figure, who in the original work remains small in the background, serving Yale and his colleagues while wearing a steel necklace. The work is ambitious, demanding and relies on dark possibilities. And it sums up the philosophy of Lewis’ dynamic art collection.

A view of “Say A Little Prayer” by Jerrell Gibbs (2019). Artwork reproduced with the kind permission of the artist and Mariane Ibrahim Credit: Photo of Jeff McLane

Lewis, who recently became the creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, is part of the Los Angeles art community. But before Los Angeles, and before 13 years of building its daring collection, his first engagements with art occurred in his hometown of New Orleans. Lewis attributes to black cultural productions, museums and the dynamism of the city the aesthetic and ethical foundation of what would become the principles of his collection: brilliantly executed know-how, narrative practices and the work of black practitioners.

When we spoke at the beginning of March, Lewis recalled the diverse influences and daily experiences that fueled his love for art – from the work of Elizabeth Catlett and Lyndon Barrois to musicians and poster commissions for Jazz Fest; from Mardi Gras celebrations and artisans to sculptures and festivities in Louis Armstrong Park. “To be able to grow up in this country of music, food and art, and then be part of this beautiful community of artists who were only part of our daily scene, was an amazing thing,” said Lewis.

“Thanks to much of the architecture and history that comes from New Orleans, you learn to appreciate your history in a way that many do not know. I have been reminded every day of what is happening. has grown culturally in this city. “

A view of the “Boy with earring” by Amoako Boafo (2019). Artwork reproduced with the kind permission of the artist and Roberts Projects Credit: Photo of Jeff McLane

A view of “Equality” by Patrick Martinez (2017) and “Dragonfly” by Vaughn Spann (2016) Credit: Photo of Jeff McLane

Lewis’ art collection, which he shares with his partner Hau Ngyuen, perpetuates this feeling of cultural heritage. Mainly focused on blacks and black women, the works range from minimalist brands and experimental video to sculpture and figurative paintings. Ebony G. Patterson is seated opposite Geneviève Gaignard; Toyin Ojih Odutola shares the dining room with Torkwase Dyson; and Kerry James Marshall resides with Sadie Barnette. Emerging artists rub shoulders with mid-career masters. The house itself is a showcase of our rising stars and established icons that give the domestic realm – a space measured in comfort because of its ability to be fixed – an incredibly fresh feeling.

The work of Jennie C. Jones is present throughout the house. Lewis first fell in love with Jones ‘work, then Jones herself, after meeting her at the William H. Johnson auction in 2007. He regards Jones’ sculptures, paintings and minimalist works as aesthetic offers motivated by a deep commitment to black. sound abstraction and black cultural criticism that was not present in the art world in the early 2000s. Lewis noted that Jones helped him recognize the central role of the collector in maintaining and growing his career artists (and of course, the market value), but also in joining a community of artists.

The value of the Lewis and Ngyuen collection lies not only in the value of the objects, but also in the relationships established and maintained as they become keepers and close to the artists themselves. This ethic of care between Jones and Lewis over the past 13 years has led many of the aforementioned artists to become part of the collection and the Los Angeles collection community. “This part of the relationship (with Jones) is magic for me,” said Lewis. “This is also the reason why someone like Torkwase came into our lives, because Jennie was in our sphere. She opened many doors for us, for a new way of looking at the artists and the stories we love. collect.”

A view from “The Golden Hour” by Geneviève Gaignard in “Je ne suis pas votre maman” (2017). Work reproduced with the kind authorization of the artist and Vielmetter Los Angeles Credit: Photo of Jeff McLane

Lewis credits mentors and other collectors Joy Simmons and A.C. Hudgins like the other key figures who guided the collection. Both Simmons and Hudgins noted the impact that Lewis could and should have both in the artist’s life and in the artistic community. While deeply connecting to the diversity of artistic practices housed under the nickname “black art”, Lewis brought these principles of influence to wider spheres and to a large audience through his positions on the board of directors of Underground Museum, Studio Museum of Harlem and Hammer. Museum. Here, Lewis’ sense of intentional and holistic collection has helped show and support emerging, international, local, and – perhaps most importantly – artists from the African diaspora.

After starting his new role at UTA in June 2019, Lewis took over by establishing a compelling exhibition schedule and schedule, and strategizing with the broader Los Angeles arts community. “We have met with Hammer, LACMA and MOCA to talk about the fact that we are going to be in this space, and we want to be an active participant in the conversation,” said Lewis. “We want to make sure to show the diversity of the art world.”

At UTA Artist Space – which is neither a shopping mall nor a museum – Lewis’ vision can be fully manifested. “I love the fact that we are a project space and that we can present many different voices in the least amount of time,” he said. “So leaving from someone like Arcmanoro Niles during the Frieze Art Fair in February and then moving to Julia Wachtel right after is a very big leap on the art scene. But it’s second nature to us because that we live in all of these spaces, and it’s a pretty proud moment for us. “

A view of Karon Davis “Ishmael” (2017) and of “Rest Here, Rest Now” by Naudline Pierre (2018) Credit: Photo of Jeff McLane

At the end of our conversation, Lewis expressed his great pride and enthusiasm for the coming years for the Los Angeles art scene. With the opening of Destination Crenshaw – a 1.3-mile open-air museum showcasing the work of black artists along the expansion of the Crenshaw Boulevard subway – and the second year of Frieze Los Angeles, Lewis is experiencing new appeal around the local artistic community.

“I’m so excited to know where we are right now. I think the main reason is that I have to watch all of Los Angeles show up,” he said. New projects and fairs “reinforce a sense of community that exists here, so people are now encouraged to share what’s going on,” he added, recalling the messages he received from artists and collectors during Frieze Los Angeles, inviting him to stop. events. “Just this familiarity,” said Lewis, “is something very different.”