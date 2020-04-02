Authorities have given Anthony Fauci his own security details as he faces increasing threats while guiding the country through the devastating coronavirus crisis.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been asked to start providing the country’s best infectious disease expert with security personnel due to both threats to his personal safety and a burgeoning cult following super -fans approaching Fauci, 79, on the street for autographs, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Fauci’s profile has risen in recent weeks as he joined President Trump in virus briefings and has become the administration’s biggest cheerleader for harsh social distancing measures to stop the debilitating epidemic of COVID-19 in the United States.

Fauci was with Trump on Tuesday as they delivered dire forecasts for the death toll in the United States: the administration has set a target of 240,000 coronavirus-related deaths – even if all public health guidelines are met .

“It will be difficult, no one denies that we are currently going through a really difficult period,” said Fauci during the briefing.

Some right-wing supporters of President Trump have called Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, a “deep state” member trying to undermine Trump’s re-election.

In the past, Trump has supported measures to reopen the economy by Easter.

Fauci has sometimes stepped on the podium to correct or modify Trump’s statements about the virus, the associated delays and potential remedies.

Fauci declined to comment on Wednesday if he had received additional security – but Trump reacted.

“He doesn’t need security. Everyone loves him,” said Trump. “On top of that, they would be in big trouble if they attacked him.”

But at this point, a Justice Department official had already approved HHS ‘authorization to provide Fauci with his own details on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.