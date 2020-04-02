Americans give high marks to state and local governments for managing deadly coronavirus pandemic – but less than half approve of federal government work, a new poll announced Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 38% of Americans approve of the Trump administration’s handling of the epidemic, while 41% disagree.

And only 31% approve of the way Congressional leaders are handling the crisis, while 41% disagree.

Americans have a much more favorable view of the response efforts of their state and local governments – positive feelings shared across the political spectrum.

More than half of Americans, including 56% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans, say their states are managing the epidemic well.

At the same time, the survey also shows that President Trump’s approval ratings are among the highest in his presidency.

Forty-four percent of Americans support Trump’s surveillance of the pandemic, according to his 43 percent overall approval rating.

It was on the verge of the Republican president during his more than three years in power.

Trump initially downplayed the virus, but the president has changed his position in recent days, with the White House estimating that up to 240,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus even if strict social distancing measures are maintained.

If these measures are not taken, the death toll appears to rise, possibly as high as two million, said the White House.

“I want every American to be prepared for the tough days ahead,” said Trump.

Trump’s approval ratings are backed by strong support from Republicans, with 82% supporting his handling of the pandemic.

Democrats remain overwhelmingly opposed to the president, with only 14 percent support for his actions in recent weeks.

The president, whose long White House press conferences were broadcast daily throughout the crisis, has higher rates than the federal government as a whole and Congress, which just approved $ 2.2 trillion dollars in emergency funding for large industries, small businesses and individuals.

Legislators are already discussing other ways to stabilize the economy, as the pandemic seems likely to extend deeply at least in the spring or summer.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,057 adults was conducted from March 26 to 29, before Tuesday’s gloomy estimates were released, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

