The actress and wife of George Stephanopoulos, presenter of “Good Morning America”, went to Instagram with the news On Wednesday, writing: “I tested positive for the Corona virus. I have never been so sick. High fever. Horrible body aches. Heavy chest. I am quarantined by my family. It is misery pure. #stayhome ”

Wentworth is at home with Stephanopoulos and their two daughters, but isolates himself in a separate room.

She called on Thursday “GMA” to say “First of all, thank you for all your wishes” and joked: “You know I am feverish if I let myself go on national television without makeup”.

She explained how she started to feel bad while walking her dog.

“What started out was that I had real tightness in my chest. I was walking my dog ​​Cooper, and I felt very, very short of breath and I assumed, of course, that it was because I never trained and i’m not in shape but it was too heavy for that, “she said via video bed. Wentworth said she was not feeling well, and then she had a fever. “And it wasn’t until the fever started that I realized it couldn’t be a common summer cold,” she said. “I went there and got tested … it was three days ago, and now I had high fevers, sort of 101, 103.” Also suffering from painful joints and flu-like symptoms, she said, “The things that help are Tylenol, the chicken soup. I took hot baths when I had chills and I have two dogs sleeping with me on my bed. “ She also warned people to stay home. Stephanopoulos is the only one who goes into the room to help Wentworth, he said on “GMA”. “Sometimes I have to come a little closer to take his temperature and do the oxygen test and I bring him food,” he said. “I’m really careful when wiping and wearing gloves. I didn’t wear a mask.”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/SkvKLy3y9Vk/index.html