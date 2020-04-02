People quickly filled with spirits, wine and beer. Ready-to-drink cocktails, such as spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics, saw the strongest growth: a 106% increase in sales, according to Nielsen. Sales of hard seltzer also remained strong, with White Claw and Truly remaining the best-selling brands.

Sales could fall this month if there is a deeper recession and people shift their spending to essentials like food, noted Laurent Grandet, analyst at Guggenheim. He expects sales to remain strong for cheaper beer like Budweiser, but warns that the craft beer industry will be hurt. About 70% of its sales come from beer halls or bars, which are currently closed across much of the United States, he said.

“This is a perfect storm for the craft beer industry,” he told CNN Business. He said they will be even more injured since retailers choose larger brands to store their shelves because they are easier to get.

Even when the rules of social distancing are relaxed and the country returns to something that resembles normal, the resumption of alcohol sales will not be immediate. People might still be wary of going back to bars or restaurants, and Grandet predicts that 20% won’t reopen. It will also take time for the supply chain to accelerate production again.