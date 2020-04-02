Sales of alcoholic beverages increased 55% in the third week of March compared to the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen. It was then that several states, including New York, ordered people to “take shelter there.” Those social distancing
the guidelines restricted people from going out and restaurants and bars were ordered to close. However, many stores selling alcohol – including alcohol outlets or grocery stores – remained open.
Sales of beer, which have been gradually lose favor
with the American drinker, also climbed. Nielsen said the big packs of 24 or 30 are up about 90% for the week compared to a year ago, as people prepare to limit their outside shopping.
The week ending
March 21 is likely to be the peak in alcohol sales, predicted Danelle Kosmal, vice president of the Nielsen liquor practice area. The following weeks will be a “better indicator of the new normal in the way consumers react to the crisis”, as people consume the alcohol they have stored and as more americans lose their jobs
.
Sales could fall this month if there is a deeper recession and people shift their spending to essentials like food, noted Laurent Grandet, analyst at Guggenheim. He expects sales to remain strong for cheaper beer like Budweiser, but warns that the craft beer industry
will be hurt. About 70% of its sales come from beer halls or bars, which are currently closed across much of the United States, he said.
“This is a perfect storm for the craft beer industry,” he told CNN Business. He said they will be even more injured since retailers choose larger brands to store their shelves because they are easier to get.
Even when the rules of social distancing are relaxed and the country returns to something that resembles normal, the resumption of alcohol sales will not be immediate. People might still be wary of going back to bars or restaurants, and Grandet predicts that 20% won’t reopen. It will also take time for the supply chain to accelerate production again.