The day Tua Tagovailoa declared “100%” healthy, coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on Chargers’ medical assessments.

Due to travel and other restrictions, NFL teams are unable to administer the physics of available players, including Tagovailoa and Cam Newton, two rehabilitation shifts that could be options for the Chargers.

“We have enough doctors and paperwork to know how healthy a man is, I believe,” said Lynn. “You always feel better when you have your staff. You bring them in and give them your own physique and all that. We’re just going to have to rely on other people this time. “

The Chargers still seem to be moving forward with veteran Tyrod Taylor as their starter in 2020. They are expected to draft a quarterback later this month and have No. 6 overall choice.

Tagovailoa, who returns from a hip injury that ended the season in Alabama, told the NFL Network that if he were to play in a game today, he “could go out and play the same way as me. perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. “

Miami, which was fifth overall in April 23, has long been considered the top destination for Tagovailoa. Recent reports, however, suggest that the Dolphins are more intrigued by Justin Herbert of Oregon.

If these stories are correct, the Chargers, without having to make a transaction to go back into the project, could find Tagovailoa still available when their first selection arrives.

As the team leaving Philip Rivers, the quarterback leaving for 14 seasons, the Chargers naturally stay ahead of any speculation about Newton, a nine-year veteran and former league quintessential player who has been limited to two starts in 2019 due to a foot injury.

Recently cut by Carolina, he is now a free agent and, like Tagovailoa, said he was in good health.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had hip problems, says he is still in good health. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

“Cam is a good quarterback,” said Lynn at a press conference on Wednesday. “He did a lot of good things with the Panthers. He drove them to a Super Bowl. It didn’t quite get the job done, but it’s a big reason why they were there.

“He was injured. If he is in good health, he will be a good quarterback for someone.”

When asked specifically if the Chargers were interested in Newton, Lynn chose to answer vaguely.

“You know, we’re watching everyone, man,” he said. “I want to turn over each rock. So yes, we are watching everyone. “

However, barring unforeseen changes, Taylor is the starter, along with Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick a year ago, the only other quarterback currently on the list.

Taylor, who turns 31 in August, started for three seasons in Buffalo, where Lynn coached. He helped lead the Bills to the playoffs in 2017 and has a starting record of 23-21-1.

During three seasons as a starter, Taylor completed 63% of his attempts and averaged 201 yards per game. He threw for 51 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

Taylor also ran for 1,575 yards, 90 first attempts and 14 touchdowns, his ability to run contrasted directly with what the Chargers had with Rivers.

While identifying Taylor as her starter, Lynn added, “No position is final until we finish training camp by this time.”

He also said that the Mike Pouncey center continues to rehabilitate and that it is doing well. Pouncey was limited to five starts last season due to a neck injury that ultimately required surgery.

“We expect it to be [medically] cleared by the time we come back and start, “said Lynn. “If it isn’t, we have other options.”

The Chargers are rebuilding their offensive line and have already acquired right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner, Lynn suggested they are also looking to add a left tackle, either in the draft or through a free agency, with 16-year-old veteran Jason Peters. players still available.

Peters has spent the past 11 seasons with Philadelphia. He was part of the Eagles team which came to Carson in October 2017 and beat the Chargers 26-24.

“Savvy, a veteran who has been in the NFL for many years,” said Lynn. “I remember Jason too well three years ago when they came here and played us. He had a hell of a game. Yes, guys like that, they’re still around and can do a good job. “