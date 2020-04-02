Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the rock group Fountains of Wayne, died on Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus.

In addition to writing songs such as “Stacy’s Mom” ​​with colleague Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger was known for his work as a composer for film, television and Broadway productions. Many fans have turned to social media to pay tribute to his work, including the title song from the movie “That Thing You Do!” as well as tunes from the critically acclaimed TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”.

The other musicians also paid tribute.

“Adam Schlesinger has brought pop music writing to his most chic and untouchable place,” said producer Jack Antonoff. on Twitter. “An honor to live at the same time as he has done his work.”

Musician Rick Springfield noted in his memory that Schlesinger “had a brilliant gift for the melody”.

“Adam Schlesinger was a talented man and the world will be a less harmonious place without him”, Springfield tweeted.

Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-04-01/adam-schlesinger-dies-reactions