Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the rock group Fountains of Wayne, died on Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus.

In addition to writing songs such as “Stacy’s Mom” ​​with colleague Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger was known for his work as a composer for film, television and Broadway productions. Many fans have turned to social media to pay tribute to his work, including the title song from the movie “That Thing You Do!” as well as tunes from the critically acclaimed TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”.

The other musicians also paid tribute.

“Adam Schlesinger has brought pop music writing to his most chic and untouchable place,” said producer Jack Antonoff. on Twitter. “An honor to live at the same time as he has done his work.”

Musician Rick Springfield noted in his memory that Schlesinger “had a brilliant gift for the melody”.

“Adam Schlesinger was a talented man and the world will be a less harmonious place without him”, Springfield tweeted.

More tributes on Twitter below:

Adam Schlesinger has brought pop music writing to his most chic and untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time as he did his work. – jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

and especially what you do. I knew him better as a mentor and friend. We have to take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It’s hard to stay inside, but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest in peace, my dear friend. -Chris – Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) April 1, 2020

I raise my head above the water to say that I am crying Adam Schlesinger. I know so many people who knew him much better than I do, and I cry for them too. I love you all in difficult times. – Ted Leo (@tedleo) April 1, 2020

Oh my God. Adam Schlesinger was extremely talented. He graciously wrote the theme song for my talk show “KATHY” entitled “I’m going to say it”. He was so patient with me that I recorded him in the cabin, guiding me through each step. He did the concert as a favor, in a small home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

A few years ago, I noticed that Adam Schlesinger followed me, I made the cool gesture of DMing to say that I was a fan since I was a child – from what you do, Josie soundtrack, Wayne Fountains, more. he replied, couldn’t have been more encouraging + kind. RIP to a song hero – haunted presence quick ortiz? (@ sad13) April 1, 2020

So sad to hear the news of the death of Adam Schlesinger. A prolific and skillful songwriter with so many more songs to share. That Thing You Do is a masterpiece and I recently reviewed the epic record of Fountains of Wayne, Welcome Interstate Managers. So sad. May he rest in peace. – John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 1, 2020

We will miss you … Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at the age of 52 today. He wrote the music for The Nanny Musical. Devastated😥😭😩 My prayers are for you. May peace be with you… https://t.co/bQ4aMznKk4 – Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) April 1, 2020

Ugh. It was heartbreaking to learn that Adam Schlesinger died. Such a brilliant songwriter. – Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

So sad to lose Adam Schlesinger. I have known him for over 20 years. Worked on a few songs together, toured the United States to support Fountains and always found him to be an exemplary craftsman, artist and mensch. I love you buddy. – Ben Lee (@benleemusic) April 1, 2020

Adam Schlesinger was a talented man and the world will be a less melodious place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I lived in New York and he had a brilliant gift for the melody. ♥ ️Love and healing of his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r – Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

RIP to this guy. One of my favorite band names of all time … Fountains of Wayne. (NJ) Adam Schlesinger, Emmy Award winner and Wayne Cofounder’s Fountains, dies from complications from coronavirus https://t.co/yayZ2iKYXA via @variety – Pete Yorn (@peteyorn) April 1, 2020