The coronavirus pandemic has risen everywhere in everyday life, and people want to keep themselves entertained in ways other than following the “Office” for the eighth time.

Enter video games.

The video game industry, in partnership with the World Health Organization, launched the #PlayApartTogether campaign, which mentions the benefits for players to stay socially distant while still connecting with others around the world in their quest to fight COVID-19.

“It has never been critical to make sure people stay in contact with each other,” Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard said in a statement. “Games are the perfect platform because they bring people together through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning. We are proud to be part of such a valuable and necessary initiative. “

A total of 19 companies have joined the program, including Activision Blizzard, Amazon Appstore and Twitch.

“# The PlayApartTogether initiative is a reminder that while we are important in keeping a distance from each other, we can enjoy the games we love and stay connected with people online,” added Twitch content manager Michael Aragon. “We are delighted to share key messages from WHO with other members of the initiative to continue to provide a place where people can meet each other, play games and create a community.”

In 2018 WHO said Compulsory gaming for video games is classified as a mental health condition known as “Gaming Disorder”.

At that time, the agency and other experts quickly pointed out that cases were still very rare, with up to 3% of all players believed to be affected.

Some video game companies have reviewed their games to gain better access to home-issued mandates from governments around the world.

In mid-March, Niantic Labs, maker of the wildly popular “Pokemon Go” augmented reality application, announced that it would make it easier for players to play indoors amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

“The security of our global gaming community is our top priority. COVID-19 challenges us and the world to adapt, ” tweet Niantic Labs March 12, 12: “We focus on expanding the features and experiences of games that can be enjoyed in a unique environment and that also encourage exploration.

“Pokémon GO” production has been reported to increase during the coronavirus pandemic. Gamesindustry.biz, referring to SensorTower data, says the game recently enjoyed its best earnings week this year.

Text Baptist Church said it would make a virtual Easter egg sale because of a pandemic with the popular Minecraft video game.

As of Thursday morning, at least 951,000 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed worldwide, of which 216,000 were in the United States. At least 48,320 people worldwide have died as a result of the disease, including at least 5,100 in the United States.