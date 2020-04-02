Additional assistance includes 250 ambulances and 500 paramedics, who will help transfer patients and respond to emergency calls.

Emergency medical services (EMS) received a record number of medical emergencies every day, with an increase of 50% from the normal volume of daily calls, the FDNY said in its statement.

On Tuesday alone, FDNY EMS responded to 6,010 medical calls, Jim Long, a spokesperson for the department, told CNN.

The fire department is also experiencing a staff shortage, with 2,900 FDNY members currently ill, Long said. At least 282 of the FDNY members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Long said. This figure includes firefighters, EMS and non-uniformed members. “Right now, we are in a crisis,” said FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro. “If we weren’t, you wouldn’t be here. There will be a lot of work for everyone and all I can say is thank you very much for being there for the people of New York City “To be there for our agencies that are so overwhelmed, so overloaded in the last few weeks. They are normally overloaded so you can imagine when you double up on what’s going on.” The department urges New Yorkers to call 911 only if it is a medical emergency or if people are feeling seriously ill. “Our paramedics and paramedics do an incredible job in the most difficult circumstances,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Tuesday. “This week, I promised them that help was on the way, and it is today. Our partnership with FEMA will provide our first responders with the help they need to continue being the heroes of our city.”

