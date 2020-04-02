It remains remarkable – 16 years later – that a pickup basketball game has radically changed the history of the most prominent baseball franchise.

If Aaron Boone and his wife had plans this Friday night in January 2004, the 2003 ALCS hero would have returned to the Yankees with a $ 5.75 million contract for the coming season with the ACL in his left knee still intact. If the third base player had already done his cardio that day, Alex Rodriguez would not have joined the Yankees.

But Boone could not have known that a basketball game at a gymnasium in Newport Beach, California would trigger the end of his playing career with the Yankees, keeping him away from the scratches until he returned to as manager in 2018.

“In fact, I worked with my trainer, but I didn’t do my cardio that day,” said Boone on Radio.com. Big Time Baseball Podcast with Jon Heyman and Tony Gwynn Jr. “And my brother-in-law was going to play a basketball game that night and my wife and I had nothing.”

The career-changing game lives on in Boone’s mind.

“It wasn’t like I was bouncing or anything,” said Boone. “I went up and down the court.”

Boone was near the line of foul when a ball was thrown towards him.

“The guy saved him … and I almost got a pass, like a football pass, over my shoulder, kind of like that,” said Boone. “I went to receive it and this guy came and just wiped me on the side. It was a bit violent and painful. “

Boone, who violated the terms of his contract while playing basketball, immediately knew the severity of the injury.

“I got up and jumped off the ground and cried when I got home,” said Boone.

Boone was released two weeks later and received 30-day severance pay totaling $ 917,553. He missed the entire 2004 season, then spent the last five seasons of his playing career with four different teams. To replace Boone, Brian Cashman made one of the biggest trades in the history of the sport, acquiring the reigning MVP AL (Rodriguez), whose wild, successful, decried and controversial mandate with the Yankees ended in 2016.

Meanwhile, the owner of one of the most famous circuits in baseball history – Boone’s Game 7, shootout against the Red Sox – ended up playing a total of 71 games with the Yankees, including 17 in playoffs.

Boone does not regret this basketball game or did not tell the truth about the injury. If that doesn’t happen, he may not be running one of the best baseball teams now.

“I think everything is happening for a reason,” said Boone. “It is part of your journey, of your path. It was part of my journey and it led me to other places and other teams and other great experiences that all helped shape who I am. Life is not always very obviously and there are different adversities that we all have to face, and you try to do your best with all this. I have always had this attitude. “

“I don’t think I could ever say a thing or something that you know led me to where I am now or led me to this job, but I think it’s all part of who I am”, said Boone. “Everything that happened in the cake allowed me to be in this position. I don’t think you expect anything. “