surely will not be the last. The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the petroleum industry, triggering a rapid and unprecedented decline in demand for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. This pain was compounded by an epic price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a mountain of debt on oil companies’ balance sheets and the virtual shutdown of the junk bond market.

“There will be a wave of bankruptcy filings this year,” said Spencer Cutter, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Nearly 100 oil and gas producers in the United States could apply for Chapter 11 in the next year, according to Buddy Clark, co-chair of the energy firm of Houston law firm Haynes and Boone.

This would almost match the total number of bankruptcies in 2015 and 2016 combined when the price of oil fell to $ 26 a barrel.

“It’s not just the guys who got into the mad rush from late 2010 to 2014 and who have taken on too much debt. Some of these companies are well-structured,” said Clark.

30% of unwanted energy bonds could be missing

The obvious problem for the oil industry is that oil prices in the United States have plunged two-thirds since the start of January to 18-year lows. March was the worst crude month since oil futures began trading on NYMEX in 1983.

“In any business, if the selling price of a product drops 70% overnight, even the companies with the best plans will have a hard time overcoming this,” said Clark.

It’s not just that prices have plummeted. At $ 20 a barrel, they are now well below break even in all of the major oil producing regions of the United States.

The American energy boom requires an average of $ 49 per barrel to drill profitably, according to a survey by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

At $ 40 a barrel, only 15% of oil companies survive for a year or less, according to the Dallas Fed survey. Another 24% of the oil companies may be able to hold on for one to two years.

“Many companies will be in trouble in this unprofitable environment,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a note to customers on Tuesday.

Default on high-yield bonds could reach 30%, they added.

Denver-based Whiting may not be a household name, but it was estimated to be close to $ 5 billion at the end of 2018. Whiting focuses on drilling for oil in the Bakken, the oilfield of High cost North Dakota that has thrived on $ 100 worth of oil over the past decade, but has struggled a lot since.

“At oil prices below $ 60, it became slow bleeding for Whiting. There was simply no way to survive with oil prices below $ 45 per barrel,” said Cutter, l Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Whiting’s bankruptcy case lists between $ 1 billion and $ 10 billion in debt. The company said it had reached an agreement with creditors to exchange $ 2.2 billion in debt for stocks.

Oil companies losing money cannot refinance debt

Oil companies don’t just bleed money. They have a mountain of debt maturing and a limited ability to refinance it.

More than perhaps any other industry, oil has benefited from a decade of extremely low borrowing costs and an insatiable demand for returns from investors. The junk bond market was wide open, even to the riskiest oil companies. Cheap financing has helped to make the United States the world’s largest producer of oil.

Even before this financial disaster, investors were increasingly frustrated by the poor financial performance of the oil industry. Over the past decade, the energy sector of the S&P 500 has been by far the weakest performer. Wall Street demanded that the oil companies live within their means by spending less and paying down the debt.

And now that cash-strapped oil companies have to refinance their debt, the unwanted bond market is closed. According to Dealogic, no energy junk bonds were issued anywhere with a company in February and March.

Unsurprisingly, investors have no interest in providing more capital to losing companies. “This will force many of these companies to outdo themselves,” said Cutter.

Red lights flash

The financial markets are signaling that new bankruptcies are coming.

The percentage of oil and gas companies with distressed credit ratios soared from around 25% at the end of last year to 94% in mid-March, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Bond yields in the oil sector also climbed well above ultra-secure treasury bills. This gap has more than tripled since the start of the year, to 11 percentage points, according to S&P. Spreads in the petroleum sector are almost twice as large as the nearest industry (metals and mines) and they have passed the peaks of the 2008 financial crisis.

“The entire industry is in distress,” said Cutter.

A number of other large companies are expected to go bankrupt in the oil sector in the coming months.

Chesapeake Energy CHK (( California Resources CRC (( Denbury Resources DNR (( Ultra petroleum UPLC (( Oasis petroleum AEO (( Analysts say obvious candidates are companies whose bonds are flashing at red lights, includingand

Devon Energy DVN (( Hess HE IS (( Continental resources CLR (( Even oil companies that recently had first-rate credit ratings could come under pressure, includingand former darling Bakken

Occidental Petroleum OXY (( same, the shale giant backed by legendary investor Warren Buffett, faces a heavy debt contracted by its untimely takeover of Anadarko Petroleum last year. Occidental’s debt rating suffered a rare triple downgrade by Fitch Ratings last month.

Occidental cut its dividend by 86%, cut spending, instituted wage cuts and installed a new president.

The survival of the fittest

The key to surviving this slowdown will be the length of time oil prices remain below $ 40 a barrel.

A rapid rally, perhaps driven by an economic recovery in V, would allow many struggling oil companies to get back on their feet.

But a sustained drop in prices will be catastrophic for many oil companies. Unlike the oil crash of 2014-2016, some oil companies that request Chapter 11 may not attract the funding they need to get out of bankruptcy.

If that happens, the oil assets will not die. They would be recovered at underground prices by the oil companies which would remain standing.

The silver lining, if there is one, is that the last oil accident could result in much-needed cleanup in a terribly inefficient industry.

“There have been too many weak companies that have resisted too much,” said Jeff Wyll, senior energy analyst at Neuberger Berman.

It sounds oxymoronic, but a wave of bankruptcies could be exactly what is needed for the US oil industry to emerge stronger and more resilient.