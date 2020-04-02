(CNN) – It is safe to say that no one in the world sits down to an eight-course, three-hour and more dinner that costs hundreds of dollars in one of the best destinations in the world.

The bastion of the pandemic has practically prevented luxury restaurants from continuing to do what they did before the closure.

Wednesday evening, however, one of best restaurants in the world , which (temporarily) closed when New York pressed pause, made a 180.

Three Eleven Madison Park, Michelin-starred, known for offering guests a luxurious and unrivaled dining experience, among the most memorable in the world, reincarnates.

Starting Thursday, he will use his resources to become a food commissioner to support New York first responders.

On Wednesday evening, in an Instagram published on his personal page, Daniel Humm, chef and owner of the hotel group Make it Nice, announced his intention to turn on the lights and help NYC weather a storm which, according to him, is only to start.

“Starting today, we have transformed Eleven Madison Park into a police station kitchen with the goal of producing thousands of meals a day for those working on the front lines and those deeply affected by the current crisis”, Humm wrote on his Instagram. with a dark and empty kitchen.

The pandemic sweeping the world has been a particularly dark time for high-end restaurants, many of which have quickly swung out and out – takeout alcoholic beverages included – keep staff naked and try to stay afloat.

Not all Michelin star restaurants have attempted this change. And, indeed, a restaurant like Eleven Madison Park, where the price of dinner includes otherworldly hospitality and just the right amount of pampering, might have struggled to make a smooth transition to takeout .

The economic consequences that upscale restaurants face due to their immobilization status are dire, says Hillary Dixler Canavan, editor-in-chief of the restaurant on the world food site. Eater.

Eleven Madison Park has partnered with a local non-profit organization to serve food to first responders. Jake Chessum

“The upscale restaurants that are closed are currently bleeding,” she says. “In the United States, they have not yet gotten economic relief from the government, and although some may get a reprieve by pivoting to a takeout model, basically, the takeouts at upscale restaurants are only profitable if you make high volumes These places were not designed to be picked up and delivered. “

While some mid-range restaurants are struggling to serve customers during this uncertain period and more upscale dining destinations are opting for full closure, reopening dates to be determined, change to Eleven Madison Park should be noted .

To make the curator’s cuisine a reality, the restaurant joined forces with Rethinking NYC food , a non-profit organization that recycles surplus food to distribute meals to underserved communities in New York.

At that time, New York’s underserved communities included the men and women on the front lines of the pandemic. Many doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff stay in Manhattan hotels, many of whom have also spent one day welcoming tourists to the next. provide a safe and clean space for first responders

Neither Eleven Madison Park nor Rethink Food NYC could be immediately contacted for comment, but the response, according to Humm’s Instagram, was overwhelming.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, Humm’s message had received over 21,000 likes and over 1,000 encouraging comments.

Shivani Vora contributed to this story.