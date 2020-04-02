Three weeks ago, Conrad Buchanan was a thriving and lively Florida DJ who loved to dance with his daughter.

But on March 14, the 39-year-old man began to feel sick. His wife Nicole tried to get him tested for the coronavirus, but was refused.

“We couldn’t get it tested. I fought and fought and fought,” she said.

“They didn’t want to test him because of his age and (because) he had no underlying health issues.”

On March 22, Conrad’s condition had deteriorated so much that Nicole took him to hospital. The young father was intubated immediately after his deposition.

Nicole went to park the car. She never saw her husband again.

“I walked to the doors. The hospital is locked. They won’t let anyone in after that,” she said. “I could never say, ‘I love you.'”

The death of Conrad Buchanan illustrates the harsh reality of Covid-19: no one is immune to this disease, and even young and healthy people can die from it.

“I need everyone to know that this is serious. People think it will just affect people with underlying health problems, the elderly. But it is not,” said declared his widow crying.

“And to see what my husband had to go through was horrible. And now our life has turned into this horrible nightmare.”

Nicole has also tested positive for coronavirus. She said her symptoms are not severe, but she lost her sense of taste and smell.

The couple’s daughter Skye is awaiting her test results. She said that the loss of her father was catastrophic.

“We basically shared everything,” said Skye. “He brought me to school, he brought me to ballet. He was my everything.”

Skye said she missed her father’s valiant attempts at dancing. Conrad played with Skye on a father-daughter day at Skye ballet school, although he dropped her during an elevator.

“It was funny because he could perform in front of millions of people when he was a DJ, but (when) he danced … it wasn’t the best,” Skye said with a laugh.

Now Skye only has memories of his father – and an important lesson he taught him:

“Find your rhythm in life. Listen to the rhythm. Dance and express yourself in order to connect with people from all walks of life,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family.

Nicole Buchanan said she wants everyone to stay at home and take precautions so that no one else suffers from what their family has endured.

“You have to take this seriously,” she said. “I would hate if anyone – someone else’s family or children – had to go through what we went through. Our hospital systems are not ready. Just stay at home.”